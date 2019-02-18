Who Will Win America's Got Talent: The Champions?

Rounds of fierce competition between talented acts from around the world has all been leading up to this: America's Got Talent: The Champions finals.

NBC's reality competition drafted 50 contestants from the Got Talent shows from around the world and put them all on the stage for Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Mel B and Heidi Klum to judge. Now, the 50 have become 12: Cristina Ramos, Preacher Lawson, Darci Lynne Farmer, Deadly Games, Kechi, Brian Justin Crum, Jon Dorenbos, Angelica Hale, Kseniya Simonova, Paul Potts, Susan Boyle and Shin Lim.

They're magicians, sand artists, singers, comedians and extreme knife throwers all vying for the coveted title. Some have won their seasons of Got Talent, others simply made it to the final rounds.