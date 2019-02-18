Who Will Win America's Got Talent: The Champions?

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Feb. 18, 2019 6:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
America's Got Talent: The Champions

Trae Patton/NBC

Rounds of fierce competition between talented acts from around the world has all been leading up to this: America's Got Talent: The Champions finals.

NBC's reality competition drafted 50 contestants from the Got Talent shows from around the world and put them all on the stage for Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Mel B and Heidi Klum to judge. Now, the 50 have become 12: Cristina Ramos, Preacher Lawson, Darci Lynne Farmer, Deadly Games, Kechi, Brian Justin Crum, Jon Dorenbos, Angelica Hale, Kseniya Simonova, Paul Potts, Susan Boyle and Shin Lim.

They're magicians, sand artists, singers, comedians and extreme knife throwers all vying for the coveted title. Some have won their seasons of Got Talent, others simply made it to the final rounds.

Photos

Meet the America's Got Talent: The Champions Competitors

Get the lowdown on the competition below.

America's Got Talent: The Champions, AGT

NBC

Shin Lim

Magician Shin Lim won season 13 of America's Got Talent.

America's Got Talent: The Champions, AGT

NBC

Darci Lynne Farmer

Darci Lynne Farmer, the pint-sized singing ventriloquist, won season 13 of AGT.

America's Got Talent: The Champions, AGT

NBC

Kseniya Simonova

Kseniya Simonova, the sand artist winner from Ukrayina maye talant, got a Golden Buzzer during The Champions.

Article continues below

America's Got Talent: The Champions, AGT

NBC

Brian Justin Crum

Brian Justin Crum sang his way to fourth place on America's Got Talent season 11.

America's Got Talent: The Champions, AGT

NBC

Kechi Okwuchi

Kechi Okwuchi, a survivor of a plane crash, made it to the finals of AGT season 12. Her singing got her the Golden Buzzer during The Champions.

America's Got Talent: The Champions, AGT

NBC

Preacher Lawson

Preacher Lawson, a comedian, made it to the final 10 in AGT season 12.

Article continues below

America's Got Talent: The Champions, AGT

NBC

Cristina Ramos

Cristina Ramos, a Spanish rock star and opera singer, and won her season of Got Talent España.

America's Got Talent: The Champions, AGT

NBC

Angelica Hale

The singer came in second place in season 12 and dazzled the judges during The Champions with her performance of "Fight Song."

America's Got Talent: The Champions, AGT

NBC

Jon Dorenbos

Magician Jon Dorenbos is a former football player. He finished in third place in season 11.

Article continues below

America's Got Talent: The Champions, AGT

NBC

Deadly Games

The extreme knife throwers originally appeared on season 11 of AGT.

America's Got Talent: The Champions, AGT

NBC

Paul Potts

Paul Potts is a veteran of Britain's Got Talent (he won his season), and an accomplished tenor. He's sang for Queen Elizabeth II.

America's Got Talent: The Champions, AGT

NBC

Susan Boyle

A Britain's Got Talent runner-up, Susan Boyle became an internet sensation after her original audition went viral. Her rendition of "I Dreamed a Dream" is still wowing the judges and audiences around the world.

Article continues below

Who will be crowned the one champion? Find out on Monday, Feb. 18 at 8 p.m. on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ America's Got Talent , TV , Top Stories , VG , Reality TV , Entertainment , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, Writers Guild Awards 2019

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, Writers Guild Awards 2019

2019 Writers Guild Awards: The Complete List of Winners

Lindsay Lohan, Tamar Braxton

Lindsay Lohan Denies Slamming Celebrity Big Brother After Mom Dina Lohan Is Voted Off

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Crowns 2 Winners and Fans Are Freaking Out

You, Penn Badgley

Gotham Star Robin Lord Taylor Joins You Season 2

America's Got Talent: The Champions, AGT

America's Got Talent: The Champions Finalists: Who Will Win?

Jan Broberg, Abducted in Plain Sight

The One Thing Abducted in Plain Sight Viewers Don't Understand, According to Jan Broberg

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.