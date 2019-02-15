How Orlando Bloom Proposed to Katy Perry Is Better Than Any Firework

by Mike Vulpo | Fri., Feb. 15, 2019 3:19 PM
Orlando Bloom sure knows how to make his leading lady feel special on Valentine's Day.
In case you missed the big news, the Hollywood actor celebrated the romantic holiday by proposing to Katy Perry.
"Full bloom," the American Idol judge shared on Instagram when debuting her new piece of bling. Orlando later wrote, "Lifetimes."
As soon as the announcement was made on social media, pop culture fans were hoping for any and all details about the proposal. Luckily, E! News has some romantic scoop about what went down.
"The proposal was a complete surprise. They have discussed getting engaged but Katy did not think it was going to happen so soon," a source shared with E! News. "Orlando proposed to Katy in private just the two of them after their Valentine's Day dinner celebration."
We're told February 14 is one of Katy's favorite holidays to celebrate and Orlando thought it would be special to make his move then.
Soon after the proposal, Orlando kept the surprises going by throwing a celebratory party with about 30 of Katy's closest friends at a private penthouse in Downtown Los Angeles.
"All of her friends were advised to keep things very secretive. The whole room was decorated in red roses and there were red sweatshirts given out that said 'OK' on them," our source shared. "Everyone in the room cheered for them as they walked in and they had a champagne toast. There were tears of happiness from Katy and she had a huge smile on her face the entire night."
Katy's parents were also part of the celebration and seemed "very excited and happy for them."
Back in January 2016, Katy and Orlando sparked romance rumors after getting flirty at a Golden Globes after party. Since then, the couple has tried to keep their relationship private. At the same time, both parties have gushed about each other and even hinted that a future marriage could be a possibility.
"I'm very pragmatic and logistical and I am less fantastical about things," Katy recently told Paper Magazine. "I mean, I was married when I was 25. I'm 34. It was almost 10 years ago. I was like, 'One person for the rest of my life,' and I'm not so sure that that idea is for me. I'm just such a different person than I was."
But when you find the one, things have a way of working out in more ways than one.
"Katy is over the moon and so excited," our insider shared. "She has always said that Orlando's love for her was different than anything she has felt before."
Congratulations again you two!
