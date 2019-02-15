by Corinne Heller | Fri., Feb. 15, 2019 1:25 PM
Here's the Situation with Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino: He's been in prison for a month now, and his friends miss him.
On January 15, the 37-year-old Jersey Shore star began an eight-month sentence for tax evasion. On Friday, a month after he was incarcerated, co-star Jenni "JWoww" Farley posted a selfie on Instagram, writing, "Missing my friend @mikethesituation."
"SAME," co-star Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi commented.
The Jersey Shore stars have rallied behind Mike amid his legal woes. They even attended his sentencing.
Mike's wife Lauren Sorrentino also responded to JWoww, commenting with a heart emoji.
The two got married in November, less than a month after he was sentenced. She has continuously voiced support for her husband online. On Thursday, Valentine's Day, she posted throwback videos from his proposal, writing, "Today is our Engageaversary! Mike proposed to me in Miami on Feb 14th 2018 making today extra sweet for the rest of our lives! ♥️Happy Valentine's Day!"
On the day Mike began his sentence, she posted on her Instagram page, "To the strongest man I know, I love you endlessly, see you soon honey #FreeSitch."
Before arriving at the prison, Mike bid farewell to his fans via an Instagram Live video, which showed him riding in a car with Lauren. She joked she would save money on food while he was away and promised to get him a Funfetti cake upon his return.
"The Situation will reveal himself in 2019," Mike said. "He is currently under construction...He's under new management right now."
Elder Ordonez/INFphoto.com
Mike is serving his sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville, New York, located about 70 miles north of New York City and known as a prison where white collar criminals are often placed. In 2009, Forbes named it one of "America's 10 cushiest prisons." Failed Fyre Festival co-founder Billy McFarland is also an inmate there, serving six years for fraud.
Sorrentino's brother Marc Sorrentino was also sentenced at the same time as him after pleading guilty to aiding in the preparation of a false and fraudulent tax return. He is serving a 2-year sentence at a different federal prison, in New Jersey.
