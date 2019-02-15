Katy Perry's Engagement Ring From Orlando Bloom Looks Almost Identical to Miranda Kerr's

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Fri., Feb. 15, 2019 1:20 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Katy Perry, Miranda Kerr, Engagement Rings

Getty Images, Instagram

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are engaged!

The couple shared the exciting news on social media, and, of course, fans couldn’t help but gush over the “365” singer’s unique, flower-shaped engagement ring.

While Perry’s diamond-encrusted sparkler is truly one-of-a-kind, many are pointing out how similar it looks to Miranda Kerr’s.

Pop culture fans will remember Bloom gifted the Aussie supermodel a flower-shaped diamond engagement ring back in 2010. It had a huge center stone, which was enveloped by bordering diamonds. The band was gold and featured a few smaller diamonds that wrapped around it.

So how does the 34-year-old pop star’s engagement ring resemble Kerr’s?

The “Firework” singer’s jewelry piece features a large center stone, except hers is in a raspberry purple hue, and the bordering diamonds are cream-colored. The band is also gold, however, no diamonds wrap around it like the model’s ring did.

It seems the 42-year-old actor gravitates towards a certain style when it comes to ring shopping.

Watch

Katy Perry's Engagement Ring: Get All the Details

However, it's clear Perry's sparkler fits her flashy, exuberant personality. If anything, it will most definitely match her kitschy fashion aesthetic.

Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry

David Fisher/Shutterstock

"Katy's unbelievable engagement ring from Orlando Bloom would retail in the range of $5 million," Andrew Brown, President, WP Diamonds told E! News.

"What looks to be a 4-carat fancy vivid pink oval shaped diamond arranged with eight white diamonds around it to assemble a flower 'in bloom' - this ring is truly one-of-a-kind and wildly valuable."

US reported that Miranda's ring from the actor was estimated to retail for $65,000 and it possibly had 3-4 carats.

The newly engaged lovebirds both took to Instagram to share the exciting news on social media, where Perry showed off her new bling.

“full bloom,” the singer captioned her selfie with her fiancé. The actor shared the same photo, writing, “Lifetimes.”

The pair first sparked romance rumors in 2016 and people speculated their relationship even more when they appeared to be flirty at the 2016 Golden Globes after-party. They became "official" two months after.  The couple broke up briefly in March 2017 and they rekindled things that summer.

Now, they're embarking on a new chapter in their relationship.

This is engagement number two for both celebrities. Kerr and Bloom were married for three years and they both share a son, Flynn, 8. Perry was married to Russell Brand for 14 months before they called it quits.

Cheers are in order for the two lovebirds! 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Katy Perry , Orlando Bloom , Miranda Kerr , Engagements , Couples , Rings , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Cameron Diaz

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, 2017 Oscars Party Pics, Vanity Fair

How Orlando Bloom Proposed to Katy Perry Is Better Than Any Firework

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Kenny G

How Kanye West Pulled Off Kim Kardashian's Valentine's Day Surprise, According to Kenny G

Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jason Tartick

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick’s Valentine’s Day Getaway Is Straight Out of a Rom-Com

Diane Kruger, Norman Reedus, Instagram

Stars Celebrate Valentine's Day 2019

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, 2017 Oscars Party Pics, Vanity Fair

2019 Celebrity Engagements

Dating #NoFilter 101

Dating #NoFilter: Couples Scorecard

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.