Meghan Markle Is Making Her Big Screen Return

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Feb. 15, 2019 12:02 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Meghan Markle

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Meghan Markle's movie might be heading to the big screen.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Duchess of Sussex's 2011 film The Boys and Girls Guide to Getting Down has been picked up by Artist Rights Distribution for North America. The company plans to release the film, as well as other movies it has recently acquired, this year.

In addition to former Suits star Markle, The Boys and Girls Guide to Getting Down also features Adam Pally and Max Greenfield, IMDB states. Written and created by Paul Sapiano, the movie follows a group of twenty-somethings on a night out in Los Angeles.

Photos

Meghan Markle's Pregnancy Style

Markle is featured as a girl named Dana in the movie, which was filmed years before she met her husband, Prince Harry.

It was shortly after filming this movie that Markle landed her role as Rachel Zane on Suits

After seven seasons on the hit USA show, Markle made the decision to leave the series, along with co-star Patrick J. Adams. The announcement came months before Markle walked down the aisle to marry Prince Harry at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, with many of her Suits co-stars in attendance.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Meghan Markle , Royals , Movies , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Priyanka Chopra

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

George Clooney, Meghan Markle, Inset

Breaking Down Meghan Markle's Famous Friends and Why They're Fiercely Defending Her Now

Is The Media Treating Meghan & Kate Like Fergie & Princess Diana?

Prince Harry, Norway

Aw! How Prince Harry Kept Meghan Markle Close on Valentine's Day Despite Being Miles Apart

Prince William, Future Dads Group

Listen Up, Prince Harry! Prince William Warns New Dads About Diaper Duty

Prince Philip

Prince Philip Won't Face Charges Over Car Crash

The Truth About Fergie vs. Diana, Meghan Markle vs. Kate Middleton

The Heartbreaking Truth About Fergie vs. Diana: Why the Pitting of Meghan Markle Against Kate Middleton Hasn't Reached That Level Yet

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.