by Chris Harnick | Fri., Feb. 15, 2019 12:00 PM
Class is now in session for Disney's High School Musical: The Series—The cast of Disney+ new original series, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, has been announced.
In addition to the previously announced Joshua Bassett, the cast includes: Olivia Rodrigo (Bizaardvark), Kate Reinders (Modern Family, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), Sofia Wylie (Andi Mack), Matt Cornett (Bella and the Bulldogs), Dara Renee (Freaky Friday), Julia Lester (Mom), Frankie Rodriguez (Modern Family), Larry Saperstein (Fan Girl), and Mark St. Cyr (Doomsday).
The 10-episode series follows a group of students as they gear up for opening night of their school's first-ever production of High School Musical. Expect show-mances; tested friendships, rivalries, and changed lives.
Production is underway in Salt Lake City, Utah. Tim Federle is executive producing alongside showrunner Oliver Goldstick. Bill Borden and Barry Rosenbush of the original movie trilogy are also executive producers. Crazy Ex-Girlfriend's Tamra Davis is directing the first three episode. Zach Woodlee of Glee fame is choreographer.
The series will feature brand-new songs and acoustic reinterpretations of songs from the original High School Musical. And in case it wasn't clear, these are actors playing kids who are putting on a high school production of High School Musical.
"The challenge we handed the creative team was Herculean. How do you recapture the joy and the magic of the original High School Musical movie…and simultaneously reimagine it completely?" Gary Marsh, president and chief creative officer of Disney Channels Worldwide, said in a statement. "That's like trying to solve a Rubik's Cube blindfolded. And Tim and Oliver – and this amazingly talented and diverse cast and crew – have done exactly that!"
"We are truly excited about this extremely talented cast and the fresh and contemporary take on this globally beloved franchise," Agnes Chu, senior vice president of content at Disney+, said in a statement. "From the music and dance, to the characters and hilarious meta references, there is something here for fans of the originals, as well as people who are new to East High. It's going to be an unforgettable viewing experience for Disney+ subscribers."
