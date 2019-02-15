Roses are red, violets are blue. Kanye West truly knows the power, of a few special flowers.

While celebrating Valentine's Day, the rapper went all out for his wife Kim Kardashian by surprising her with a performance by Kenny G.

"NO BIG DEAL KENNY G IN MY LIVING ROOM!!!! Happy Valentine's Day," Kim shared on social media as the legendary performer played his instrument in a sea of roses. "Somewhere over the rainbow."

While many fans were quick to gush over the romantic gesture, some of the couple's famous friends decided to have some fun. In fact, Chrissy Teigen had a very important question that needed to be shared on Twitter

"Did Kenny have to stand there while the flowers were being set up? How did he get out?" she asked Kim. "We need more info on Kenny!!!"