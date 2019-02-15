RETURNS
Chrissy Teigen and James Corden Troll Kim Kardashian's Epic Valentine's Day Surprise

by Mike Vulpo | Fri., Feb. 15, 2019 10:02 AM

Roses are red, violets are blue. Kanye West truly knows the power, of a few special flowers.

While celebrating Valentine's Day, the rapper went all out for his wife Kim Kardashian by surprising her with a performance by Kenny G.

"NO BIG DEAL KENNY G IN MY LIVING ROOM!!!! Happy Valentine's Day," Kim shared on social media as the legendary performer played his instrument in a sea of roses. "Somewhere over the rainbow."

While many fans were quick to gush over the romantic gesture, some of the couple's famous friends decided to have some fun. In fact, Chrissy Teigen had a very important question that needed to be shared on Twitter

"Did Kenny have to stand there while the flowers were being set up? How did he get out?" she asked Kim. "We need more info on Kenny!!!"

Photos

Stars Celebrate Valentine's Day 2019

As for James Corden, he decided to dedicate a portion of his monologue to the surprise on Thursday night's episode of The Late Late Show With James Corden.

"Everybody has been talking about how Kanye West surprised his wife Kim by filling their living room with roses and bringing in the musician Kenny G," he explained before sharing a clip of the heartfelt moment. "I bet you are really starting to feel self-conscience about the box of candy you got your Valentine."

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West

Instagram

He added, "And since his first name starts with a K and has long dark hair, Kim actually invited him to join the family. He now goes by Ken Kardashian." LOL!

Ultimately, the Kenny G surprise was only the beginning for Kim's Valentine's Day.

As documented on Instagram Stories, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star received plenty of gifts from her sisters.  She also received matching Pair of Thieves socks for her three children from Cash Warren.

The night wouldn't be complete without some delicious food. It appears Kim was able to enjoy some Fresh Brothers pizza that was shaped in a heart as well as some tasty fried chicken.

Just a typical Thursday in Kim's fabulous life.

The Late Late Show With James Corden airs weeknights at 12:37 a.m. on CBS.

Watch the season 16 premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday, Mar. 31 at 9 p.m., only on E!

