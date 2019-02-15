Here's How Much The Weeknd Spent on Bella Hadid’s Valentine's Day Surprise

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller & Holly Passalaqua | Fri., Feb. 15, 2019 10:55 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Bella Hadid, The Weeknd

BACKGRID

It's good to date The Weeknd.

On Valentine's Day, the 28-year-old singer surprised girlfriend and model Bella Hadid, 22, with more than two dozen containers filled with red roses from Venus et Fleur. Five of the boxes contained arrangements with black letters that spelled out B-E-L-L-A.

Also displayed, rose petals, candles and red teddy bears.

The total cost of the romantic gesture? At least $8,000.

Bella and the Weekend both posted images of the floral gifts on their Instagram Stories.

"Can't get over this," Bella wrote.

This marked the first time the Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, and Bella celebrated Valentine's Day together since they broke up in late 2016 after dating for a year and a half.

Photos

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd: Romance Rewind

They got back together last summer

Valentine's Day Roses for Bella Hadid

247PAPS.TV/SplashNews.com

"I trust their choices and I love who they love and obviously Bella and Abel had the split there for awhile and I'm just so happy they're back together and I couldn't be happier about that," Bella's mother, Yolanda Hadid, told E!'s Zanna Roberts Rassi in November.

Bella Hadid, The Weeknd, Valentine's Day 2019, Roses

Instagram / Bella Hadid

Since they got back together, Bella and the Weeknd have enjoyed traveling together, visiting places like Paris, Tokyo and Dubai.

During a "73 Questions" session with Vogue late last year, Bella said her boyfriend is the person who makes her "laugh the hardest" and is also the most beautiful person she knows.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Bella Hadid , The Weeknd , Top Stories , Couples , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Priyanka Chopra

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Jan Broberg, Abducted in Plain Sight

The One Thing Abducted in Plain Sight Viewers Don't Understand, According to Jan Broberg

Billy Crystal, Meg Ryan, When Harry Met Sally

5 Facts You Never Knew About Meg Ryan's Best Rom-Coms

Pink, Carey Hart

Pink Recalls Getting 13 Stitches After Slashing Carey Hart's Tires

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle Is Making Her Big Screen Return

High School Musical: The Series

Meet the Cast of Disney's High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Jussie Smollett

2 Arrests Made in Jussie Smollett Attack Case

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.