Cardi B and Bruno Mars Drop "Please Me": Listen to the Sexy New Song Here

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Feb. 15, 2019 5:51 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Cardi B, Bruno Mars

Getty Images

Cardi B and Bruno Mars are back, Okurr!

The 26-year-old rapper and 33-year-old singer dropped their new track "Please Me" on Friday. Debuting just after Valentine's Day, the song is all about sexy time.

"Please me, baby/Turn around and just tease me, baby/You know what I want and what I need, baby," Mars croons in the chorus. 

There are also quite a few NSFW lyrics in the hit.

"Lollipoppin' (poppin')/ twerkin' in some J's (ooh)/On the dance floor (uh-huh)/No panties in the way (nope)/," the recent Grammy winner raps. "I take my time with it (ow)/ Bring you close to me (ow)/Don't want no young dumb s--t/Better f--k me like we listenin' to Jodeci."

She then adds, "I was tryin' to lay low (low)/Takin' it slow (slow)/When I'm f--kin' again (ayy)/Gotta celebrate/Do your man look good?/Better put him away/ If you can't sweat the weave out, you shouldn't even be out/Dinner reservations like the p---y you goin' [to] eat out."

Read

Cardi B Defends Her Grammy Win in Expletive-Filled Video

Cardi B teased the track on Thursday.

"Ok so I'm back from retirement to announce I have a brand new song coming out Friday at midnight with @brunomars . # twogrammywinningartist," she wrote on Instagram.

As fans will recall, the "Bodak Yellow" artist had deactivated her Instagram just days before.

This isn't the first time the two stars have teamed up together. They also collaborated for their 2016 hit "Finesse."

Watch the video to hear the new track.

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Cardi B , Bruno Mars , Music , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Tom Sturridge, Jake Gyllenhaal

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Avril Lavigne, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

A Bittersweet Divorce, a Brutal Health Crisis and a Truly Bizarre Conspiracy Theory: Inside Avril Lavigne's Dramatic Last Few Years

Hillary Scott, Lady Antebellum, Las Vegas Residency

Hillary Scott's Outfits Bring the Glitz and Glam to Lady Antebellum's Las Vegas Residency

Hillary Scott Spills Las Vegas Residency Wardrobe Secrets

Cardi B Returns to Instagram to Promote New Song

Ariana Grande Fans Are Boycotting "7 Rings"

Mandy Moore Calls Ex-Husband Ryan Adams "Controlling"

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.