Getty Images
by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Feb. 15, 2019 5:51 AM
Getty Images
Cardi B and Bruno Mars are back, Okurr!
The 26-year-old rapper and 33-year-old singer dropped their new track "Please Me" on Friday. Debuting just after Valentine's Day, the song is all about sexy time.
"Please me, baby/Turn around and just tease me, baby/You know what I want and what I need, baby," Mars croons in the chorus.
There are also quite a few NSFW lyrics in the hit.
"Lollipoppin' (poppin')/ twerkin' in some J's (ooh)/On the dance floor (uh-huh)/No panties in the way (nope)/," the recent Grammy winner raps. "I take my time with it (ow)/ Bring you close to me (ow)/Don't want no young dumb s--t/Better f--k me like we listenin' to Jodeci."
She then adds, "I was tryin' to lay low (low)/Takin' it slow (slow)/When I'm f--kin' again (ayy)/Gotta celebrate/Do your man look good?/Better put him away/ If you can't sweat the weave out, you shouldn't even be out/Dinner reservations like the p---y you goin' [to] eat out."
Cardi B teased the track on Thursday.
"Ok so I'm back from retirement to announce I have a brand new song coming out Friday at midnight with @brunomars . # twogrammywinningartist," she wrote on Instagram.
As fans will recall, the "Bodak Yellow" artist had deactivated her Instagram just days before.
This isn't the first time the two stars have teamed up together. They also collaborated for their 2016 hit "Finesse."
Watch the video to hear the new track.
Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!
A Bittersweet Divorce, a Brutal Health Crisis and a Truly Bizarre Conspiracy Theory: Inside Avril Lavigne's Dramatic Last Few Years
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?