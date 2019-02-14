Eliza Dushku Is Pregnant With Her First Child

by McKenna Aiello | Thu., Feb. 14, 2019 6:48 PM

Peter Palandjian, Eliza Dushku

Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

There's a baby on board for Eliza Dushku!

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Bring It On star revealed Thursday that she and husband Peter Palandjian are expecting their first child together.

Eliza confirmed the pregnancy news to Us Weekly at a special screening of her documentary Mapplethorpe in New York City, gushing, "We're just very excited. We just got married in August. It's a special year for us."

The 38-year-old actress tied the knot with Peter, who is 54 and the CEO of Intercontinental Real Estate Corporation, in a courtyard at the Boston Public Library on Aug. 18, 2018. One year prior, the lovebirds announced their engagement

Dushku also shared with the outlet that she's busy preparing for her last year at Suffolk University, where she's studying holistic healing, addiction and trauma. 

Photos

2019 Celebrity Babies

As she described, "I'm newly married and I'm just so excited about this next chapter in my life. You know, I've been acting since I was 9-years-old and I'm sort of finding these new things that I'm really excited about. It's been a big year but a great year."

Last November, Eliza celebrated 10 years of sobriety.

Congratulations, you two!

