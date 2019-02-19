Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Some of the most monumental fashion moments in history didn't happen on the runway, but rather on Hollywood's biggest night—the Oscars.
It's the one awards show where viewers are just as interested in the winners as they are the red carpet fashion. While it's true that celebrities dress to the nines during awards season, there's just something special about the Oscars.
Fans will recall Hilary Swank's simple, yet striking blue Guy Laroche dress at the 2005 Oscars. She took home the Best Actress award for Million Dollar Baby but people couldn't stop talking about that open-back, silk jersey gown.
Notably, Halle Berry's Oscar win was unforgettable for many reasons. She was the first black woman to win the Best Actress award, which she won in 2002 for Monster's Ball. Aside from her historical win, her Oscar-winning dress instantly became iconic and it arguably put designer, Elie Saab, on the map.
In fact, if you type "Halle Berry Oscars" into Google, "Halle Berry Oscars dress" automatically populates.
That's the kind of power the Oscars have when it comes to fashion.
From Lady Gaga's effortlessly elegant white pantsuit-dress at the 2016 ceremony to Ava Gardner's silver sequins gown at the 32nd Annual Academy Awards, the star-studded event is full of glitz, glamour and more.
To see the best dresses to grace the Academy Awards red carpet, keep scrolling through our gallery.
Penélope Cruz
The Everybody Knows star shined as bright as the flashing lights with her blush-colored Atelier Versace gown. The design featured a chiffon bodice with an organza tulle train.
Viola Davis
The Oscar-winning actress stunned in this electrifying hot pink gown by Michael Kors. In addition to her bright and bold dress, she accessorized with a matching flamingo pink clutch and statement jewelry pieces.
Ava Gardner
The silver screen siren of the Golden Age of Hollywood dazzled in an ostentatious sequins gown. As if that weren't glamorous enough, she wore a large and lustrous tiara, white fur and gloves.
Janelle Monáe
Never one to stick to the basics, the Moonlight actress made the 2017 Oscars red carpet her runway. She wore a jaw-dropping Elie Saab Haute Couture gown, which was adorned with intricate beading, lace set with feathers and an over-the-top tulle train.
Margot Robbie
The Aussie actress exuded old Hollywood glamour in her full-length, long-sleeve Tom Ford gown.
Hilary Swank
The 44-year-old star took home the Best Actress award for Million Dollar Baby and the award for best-dressed. Her Guy Laroche design was simple, yet striking as the silk gown featured a plunging open-back.
Diana Ross
Diana Ross sizzled at the 54th Annual Academy Awards in a glittering red gown and lush white fur shawl.
Gina Rodriguez
The Jane the Virgin star brought the glitz and the glam to the 2018 awards show. Rodriguez hit the red carpet in a nude-colored Zuhair Murad gown, which was emblazoned with ornate beads and a billowing chiffon train.
Nicole Kidman
The Big Little Lies actress always shuts down the red carpet, and this powerful red gown by Balenciaga was no different. The high-neck, sleeveless design made it simple and classic, but the dramatic bow and striking color, took it to the next level.
Zoe Saldana
Wearing a custom Atelier Versace design, the Guardians of the Galaxy actress stunned in her blush-colored, body-hugging gown.
Lupita Nyong'o
The Black Panther actress always knocks it out of the park during awards season, or any season, for that matter. She wore this baby blue, custom-made Prada gown at the 86th Annual Academy Awards. This marked the first time she won the Best Supporting Actress award for her debut film 12 Years a Slave.
Jennifer Lopez
It's always fun to see what daring design the 49-year-old star will wear on the red carpet. At the 2015 awards show, she kept things classic, but not boring. She wore an elegant Elie Saab dress, which featured ornate beading and a full, chiffon tulle train.
Debbie Allen
Serving us serious glamour, Debbie Allen wowed the crowd with her performance at the 54th Annual Awards. In addition to her on-stage performance with Gregory Hines, she stunned in an eye-catching lavender gown, which featured white-beaded fringe and a thigh-high slit.
Lady Gaga
The A Star is Born actress looked effortlessly elegant in a white pantsuit-dress by Brandon Maxwell. She was a vision in white, and exuded old Hollywood glamour with her coiffed hair and fresh-faced makeup.
Cher
The Oscar-winning actress is known for her audacious red carpet looks, and this peek-a-boo dress is most certainly one of them. The intricate beading, fringe details and black organza fabric made this gown a memorable one.
Salma Hayek
The Frida star stunned on the Oscars red carpet in one of the hardest colors to pull off. She wore an eye-catching ocean blue Atelier Versace gown to the star-studded event.
Meryl Streep
The legendary star holds the record for having the most Academy Award nominations of any actor, and her 2012 ensemble was just as noteworthy as her accomplishments. She dazzled in a gold lamé gown designed by Lanvin.
Reese Witherspoon
The Big Little Lies actress always dresses like a Southern belle, but at the 2006 awards show, she also brought her Southern charm. The star looked statuesque in her 1955 Christian Dior gown, which she found at a Paris vintage boutique. Rumor has it, the boutique owner had a tough time parting ways with it, because it allegedly once belonged to royalty.
Julia Roberts
The Oscar-winning actress may have taken home the award in 2001 for Erin Brockovich but her satin vintage Valentino gown stole the show. The black and white number was from the fashion powerhouse's 1982 collection.
Audrey Hepburn
The iconic actress is known for her elegant and timeless ensembles, and her 1954 Oscars dress is the epitome of her exquisite fashion. She wore a white floral dress by Hubert de Givenchy.
