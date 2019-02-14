Whiskey Cavalier's Exploding Tampon Commercial Is Too Good

A spy's gotta do what a spy's gotta do, and in this case, she's gotta prevent government leaks with a handy tampon grenade.

E! News is here to bring you another bit of "spyvertising" for the new ABC show Whiskey Cavalier, and this one might just be our personal favorite. It stars Lauren Cohan as one of those tampon commercial ladies who's free to wear all white with no fear of leaks of any kind, all thanks to S.P.Y. brand tampons, which have a 360 blast radius. Perfect for a spy on the go!

"Danger just got fun" indeed.

Please also see the fine print at the bottom of the screen: "Feminine spygiene products not for internal use. Seriously."