14 Early President's Day Sale Items to Buy Now

  • By
    &

by Taylor Stephan | Fri., Feb. 15, 2019 3:00 AM

E-Comm, President's Day

President's Day is a favorite for obvious reasons, but there's a bonus reason we're fans: the sales.

As with many other three-day weekend holidays comes a plethora of slashed prices on items we've had our eye on. That goes-with-everything pair of Jeffery Campbell point-toe booties? Yeah those are currently reduced from $155 down to $46. Or if an electric wine opener is more your speed, snag this one that's slashed from $75 to $32. If you're on the hunt for something else, from electronics to coats, we've got you.

Better grab 'em before they go!

Cuisinart CWO-50086279096395 Cordless Wine Opener w/ Vaccum Sealer - Black

BUY IT: $75 $32 at Amazon

Jeffrey Campbell Mistress Point Toe Booties

BUY IT: $155 $46.50 at Shopbop

Herschel Supply Co. Chapter Travel Kit

BUY IT: $30 $18 at Shopbop

Polaroid Originals UO Exclusive 600 Green Apple Instant Camera

BUY IT: $160 $99 at Urban Outfitters

 

 

Deidre Resin Hoop Earrings

BUY IT: $38 $14 at BaubleBar

Staub 3-pc Mini Round Cocotte Set, Rustic Turquoise

BUY IT: $115 $60 at ZWilling

Kaitlyn Knotted Tote Bag

BUY IT: $88 $60 at Anthropologie

Khombu Women's Dixie Waterproof Cold Weather Booties

BUY IT: $90 $62.30 at Bloomingdales

Echo (2nd Generation) - Smart Speaker with Alexa - Charcoal Fabric

BUY IT: $100 $70 at Amazon

Topshop Lily Knit Back Midi Coat

BUY IT: $125 $75 at Nordstrom

Annette Coffee Table

BUY IT: $130 $99 at Urban Outfitters

Farrow Sonia Patent Trench

BUY IT: $212 $159 at Need Supply Co.

 

 

Street Level Faux Leather Convertible Backpack

BUY IT: $50 $29.40 at Nordstrom

Dewalt 20-Volt MAX Lithium-Ion Cordless 1/2in. Drill/Driver Kit with (2) 20-Volt Batteries 1.3Ah, Charger and Tool Bag

BUY IT: $160 $99 at The Home Depot

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

