Award season is coming to a close and we're celebrating with all the stars at the 2019 Oscars.

We can hardly wait to find out the big winners at the Academy Awards but until then we are obsessing over our favorite celebs' social media accounts to see all their behind-the-scenes pics from the show.

From Emilia Clarkemaking her way to the ceremony to Marina de Tavira receiving a sweet note and flowers from fellow nominee Emma Stone, we are taking you inside the Oscars through the social media accounts of the nominees and presenters.

We loved seeing that Melissa McCarthy was all smiles her husband, Ben Falcone, in the car ride to the Academy Awards.

Did you spot E!'s Jason Kennedy and Zuri Hall looking oh so chic on the Oscar red carpet? Or Ciara's epic selfie as she prepares for a night of celebration? They are seriously such #stylegoals.