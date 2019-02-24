Oscars 2019: Instagrams & Twitpics

Catch All the BTS Moments From Emilia Clarke, Melissa McCarthy & More at the 2019 Oscars: See Their Instagrams & Twitpics

  • By
    &

by Stephanie Wenger | Sun., Feb. 24, 2019 3:03 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Emilia Clarke, Oscars, Instagram

Award season is coming to a close and we're celebrating with all the stars at the 2019 Oscars.

We can hardly wait to find out the big winners at the Academy Awards but until then we are obsessing over our favorite celebs' social media accounts to see all their behind-the-scenes pics from the show.

From Emilia Clarkemaking her way to the ceremony to Marina de Tavira receiving a sweet note and flowers from fellow nominee Emma Stone, we are taking you inside the Oscars through the social media accounts of the nominees and presenters.

We loved seeing that Melissa McCarthy was all smiles her husband, Ben Falcone, in the car ride to the Academy Awards.

Did you spot E!'s Jason Kennedy and Zuri Hall looking oh so chic on the Oscar red carpet? Or Ciara's epic selfie as she prepares for a night of celebration? They are seriously such #stylegoals.

Photos

2019 Oscars Red Carpet Fashion

We are making sure you don't miss a thing including Taylor Swift giving us all the California vibes on her Instagram. Will she make her red carpet debut with boyfriend Joe Alwyn on the biggest red carpet of the year?

E! has gathered all the candid moments from the celebs' social media accounts—and will be adding more all night—so make sure to see all the pics below!

Melissa McCarthy, Ben Falcone, Instagram

Melissa McCarthy

"Hooray we're on our way!!! Oscars here we come!!!!!"

Emilia Clarke, Oscars, Instagram

Emilia Clarke

"Blondes have more fun eh?! Well I will see about that this fine #oscar2019 evening..... let the good times roll.
#illegitimatelycantpeeinthisdress #butwhocaresitsthegoddamnoscars! @jennahipp @jennychohair @jilliandempsey @petraflannery"

Adam Lambert, Instagram, Oscars

Adam Lambert

Adam Lambert wore a face mask to prepare for his Oscar performance.

Article continues below

Heidi Klum, Instagram, Oscars

Heidi Klum

The model and host gets ready with her glam squad for Hollywood's biggest night.

Serena Williams, Oscars, Instagram

Serena Williams

The tennis star made time for a workout before the Oscar ceremony.

Marina de Tavira, Instagram, Oscars

Marina de Tavira

"Good morning! The honor is all mine #EmmaStone what an incredible way to start the day. @theacademy"

Article continues below

Ciara, Instagram, Oscars

Ciara

"Short Hair Desires Fulfilled. @cesar4styles #Oscars"

Laura Marano, Oscars, Instagram

Laura Marano

"#Oscars #pinchmeplease"

Caitlyn Jenner, Oscars, Instagram

Caitlyn Jenner

"Oscar Sunday 2019!! Getting ready for a fun night"

Article continues below

Jason Kennedy, Oscars, Instagram

Jason Kennedy

"It doesn't matter what I type - you're all staring at @zurihall's dress - we're LIVE at the Oscars. Turn on E!"

Taylor Swift, Oscars, Instagram

Taylor Swift

The pop star gave us all the California vibes before the Oscars. Do you think she will make her red carpet debut with boyfriend Joe Alwyn?

Watch E! this Sunday starting at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT for our comprehensive 2019 Oscars red carpet coverage followed by the Oscars telecast on ABC at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. PT! After the show, watch E!'s After Party special at 11 p.m. And don't miss E! News on Monday at 7 p.m. for a recap of Hollywood's biggest night.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2019 Oscars , Oscars , Awards , Red Carpet , VG , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus, Chanel, Pre-Oscar Awards Dinner

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kristin Cavallari, Shangela, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

2019 Oscars Red Carpet Fashion

Angelina Jolie, Regina King, 2019 Oscars

Regina King's Dress at the 2019 Oscars Is Giving Angelina Jolie a Run For Her Money

Melissa McCarthy, Ben Falcone, Instagram

Oscars 2019: Instagrams & Twitpics

Emilia Clarke on "Game of Thrones" Finale: "It Will Shock People"

Marina de Tavira, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Roma's Marina de Tavira Showcases Red Hot Look as She Makes Oscars Debut

Adam Lambert Excited to Open 2019 Oscars With Queen

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.