by Lauren Piester | Thu., Feb. 14, 2019 1:06 PM

Tamar Braxton not only won Celebrity Big Brother, she swept.

The singer won unanimously after football player Ricky Williams took her to the final two with him, and it's only the second time in Big Brother history that anyone has taken all the votes. She also took home the $250,000 prize and is excited to move out of the apartment she's been living in with her son since her 2017 divorce from Vincent Herbert, and into a house. 

"Our divorce was really hard, shocking to me, and me and my son moved into an apartment and every day he asks about his old house, and about a month and a half before I came to the show, I told him I was going to work really hard to make sure he has a new house, and God provided," she told E! News after the finale. 

Braxton says she's never been away from her son for as long as she was during Big Brother, but "it was all worth it." 

There's no recovery time for Braxton, even after being isolated in that house for the past month, since she's already doing a concert with Robin Thicke in New Orleans tonight, followed by a trip to the African American Museum in Washington DC with her son. 

Tamar made headlines while in the house for a few things: her fractured relationship with Kandi Burruss her reaction to Dina Lohan's potential catfish boyfriend, and the memes. She reacted to them all. 

"Are you serious?!" Braxton said after learning of all the GIFs. 

Tamar's most iconic moment in the house, or at least the most viral, came after Dina told her about the guy she'd been talking to for five years but had never met. "How come Lindsay Lohan's mama got a catfish?!" Tamar wondered. 

Lohan's "boyfriend," Jesse Nadler, was pretty quickly found to at least be a real person after he outed himself on Twitter, and Braxton was thrilled. 

"So he's not a catfish? I'm grateful for that, because I didn't want him to be. I really want her to be super happy, she's a great great lady. I call her Mama Dina, and she deserves all the happiness in the world," Braxton says. "But I want to meet him first and check him out." 

 

As for Kandi, Braxton says they're now close friends, despite the drama they started with in the house. 

"Now we're in a place where we're like really really good friends at the height of understanding," she says. "We've both grown up a lot and we both really wanted to make our relationship work and that's what we did." 

For her theories on how she ended up winning the whole thing, watch the video above! 

Big Brother airs on CBS. 

