Lady Gaga's A Star Is Born success will follow her always.

The 32-year-old singer and actress got a tattoo of a rose inked on her back, with the words "La Vie en Rose," a reference to French singer Édith Piaf's signature song, which Gaga's character Ally sings in Bradley Cooper's movie remake just before she meets his character, Jackson Maine. Cooper, who makes his directorial debut with A Star Is Born, cast Gaga in the leading female role after watching her perform "La Vie en Rose" at the opening of the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy at Sean Parker's house in 2016.

The meaning of the words, loosely translated, is "life in pink," i.e., to view life through rose-colored glasses.

"Happy Valentine's Day," Gaga wrote on Instagram on Thursday, alongside a photo of her new back ink. "A tattoo toast to 'la vie en rose' by the beautiful @winterstone my spinal cord is now a rose."