Is HGTV Making a Big Change to House Hunters?

There are three constants in life: death, taxes and House Hunters. And one of those things is going through a major change. Hint: It's not death or taxes.

Yep, it seems House Hunters is losing its trademark narration. The HGTV series, which has been around since 1999 and produced thousands of episodes, is in the process of ditching its narration. Andromeda Dunker is currently the voice of the series, serving the narrator role since 2009. Colette Whitaker and Suzanne Whang preceded Dunker.