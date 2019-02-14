Is HGTV Making a Big Change to House Hunters?

HGTV
by Chris Harnick | Thu., Feb. 14, 2019 1:06 PM
HGTV
There are three constants in life: death, taxes and House Hunters. And one of those things is going through a major change. Hint: It's not death or taxes.
Yep, it seems House Hunters is losing its trademark narration. The HGTV series, which has been around since 1999 and produced thousands of episodes, is in the process of ditching its narration. Andromeda Dunker is currently the voice of the series, serving the narrator role since 2009. Colette Whitaker and Suzanne Whang preceded Dunker.
BuzzFeed first brought the change to light, noting recent episodes have departed from the traditional narrated format and feature confessionals from the potential home buyers. According to BuzzFeed, Dunker herself saw an episode without her narration. The voiceover actor said she's still recording House Hunters, and spinoff House Hunters International.
"It's really rare for a show to be this popular for this long and for someone to have a job like this for 10 years. I feel really lucky," Dunker told BuzzFeed. "Would I love to keep doing it forever? Yes."
House Hunters, for those who don't lose hours of their day to the series, features potential home buyers touring three different properties before ultimately putting in an offer on one. The series has spawned a number of spinoffs, notably Tiny House Hunters, the aforementioned International series, and House Hunters Renovation.
Request for comment from HGTV was not immediately returned.
House Hunters airs new episodes on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on HGTV.
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?