Watch Rebel Wilson Introduce Kids to Tinder Just Before Valentine's Day

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Feb. 14, 2019 10:01 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Rebel Wilson

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

This Valentine's Day, Rebel Wilson is going to the children for some love advice.

On today's all-new Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Isn't It Romantic star was able to meet with a group of elementary school kids to discuss love and dating. But instead of Rebel giving pointers to the innocent students, it may have been the other way around.

"Sometimes when you're older, you go on dating apps to find your Valentine's," Rebel explained in the video. "Are you guys like on Tinder?"

When the kids started to giggle, the actress decided to explain the popular dating app.

"Their picture comes up and if you click yes, you click on the love heart," Rebel shared before the students advised the Hollywood star. "But if you want to reject them and say nah, no thank you—because I have high standards because I'm a celebrity—you just click no."

Photos

Stars Celebrate Valentine's Day 2019

While one student found one man "so charming," another kid suggested saying yes to the guy with matching blond hair.

"Do you think I'd be a good catch to somebody because at the moment, I don't have any boyfriends," Rebel explained. "One went to jail—tax fraud so it wasn't that bad. It's like a white collar crime. But you know, kind of everyone does that nowadays."

Through the hilarious conversation, Rebel did have some valuable advice to the youth.

For starters, always say no to drugs. As for what happens when you get adult cooties, maybe you should watch the video above to hear her advice.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show airs weekdays. Check your local listings online.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Rebel Wilson , The Ellen DeGeneres Show , Valentine's Day , Entertainment , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Brie Larson

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart, 2018 Teen Choice Awards

Cole Sprouse Says He and Lili Reinhart Don't Hide Relationship: See Their Valentine's Day Tributes

Mariah Carey, Chainsmokers

LOL! Mariah Carey Confused The Chainsmokers for One Direction

Jussie Smollett's First Interview Since Attack on "GMA"

Sarah Hyland, Wells Adams, Instagram

Sarah Hyland, Wells Adams and More Stars Celebrate Valentine's Day 2019

Game of Clones

This MTV Show Has Stars Dating "Clones" of Their Celebrity Crushes and It Looks Absolutely Bonkers

Prince Harry, Norway

Aw! How Prince Harry Kept Meghan Markle Close on Valentine's Day Despite Being Miles Apart

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.