This Botched patient is ready to "break the Internet."

In this clip from Wednesday's all-new episode, beauty guru La Demi participates in a daring photo shoot ahead of her consultation with Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif.

"Today I'm doing this amazing photo shoot to just kind of stir up some social media buzz," La Demi happily tells the Botched camera.

It appears that the transgender Internet sensation isn't afraid of much as she happily poses with a giant snake and a tarantula. In fact, despite finding the serpent "cringeworthy," La Demi doesn't once lose her cool in front of the camera.

"La Demi being open about her transition is why she is fearless the way she is," close friend Elle notes. "She gets to walk around every day and really show people that, as long as you're yourself, that's what everybody else is gonna be inspired to do as well."