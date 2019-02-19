BRAND NEW
WEDNESDAY 9PM

New Patient La Demi Proves She's "Fearless" With a Daring Photo Shoot on Botched

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Ray | Tue., Feb. 19, 2019 7:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

This Botched patient is ready to "break the Internet."

In this clip from Wednesday's all-new episode, beauty guru La Demi participates in a daring photo shoot ahead of her consultation with Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif.

"Today I'm doing this amazing photo shoot to just kind of stir up some social media buzz," La Demi happily tells the Botched camera.

It appears that the transgender Internet sensation isn't afraid of much as she happily poses with a giant snake and a tarantula. In fact, despite finding the serpent "cringeworthy," La Demi doesn't once lose her cool in front of the camera.

"La Demi being open about her transition is why she is fearless the way she is," close friend Elle notes. "She gets to walk around every day and really show people that, as long as you're yourself, that's what everybody else is gonna be inspired to do as well."

Photos

Botched Docs' Most Hilarious Quotes

While La Demi is "fearless" in most aspects of her life, is she ready to meet with the Botched doctors about her chin? The answer…YES!

"I'm looking forward to seeing Dr. Dubrow and Dr. Nassif to see what they think about my chin," La Demi adds. "I have all my tricks up my sleeve to look the best I can look on camera, but I'm at a point now where I just want my chin to get fixed."

Understandably, La Demi is eager to "get it done." Thus, we hope the doctors can help her!

For La Demi's fearless photo shoot, check out the clip above!

Watch a new episode of Botched Wednesday at 9 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Botched , E! Shows , Paul Nassif , Terry Dubrow , Plastic Surgery , Health , LGBTQ , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Helena Bonham Carter, London Fashion Week

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Rebel Wilson Hollywood Medium 401

Rebel Wilson Tears Up as Tyler Henry Delivers an Uplifting Message to Her Sister on Hollywood Medium

Nikki Bella, Total Bellas 406

Nikki Bella Contemplates Going on a Date With Taye Diggs on Total Bellas: "He's Hot!"

Titantic, The Godfather

Best Picture Tournament: Vote for Which of the Final Two Oscar-Winning Films Deserves the Crown

Adwoa Aboah

Fashion Police

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler

MVP? More Like MVH! Here's Why Kristin Cavallari's Man Jay Cutler Deserves the Most Valuable Husband Trophy

Kristin Cavallari, Kelly Henderson

Very Cavallari's Kristin Cavallari & Kelly Henderson's Wild, Fun & Tequila-Filled Friendship

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.