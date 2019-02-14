We, the American people, have gotten our fair share of crazy reality shows over the years. From Joe Millionaire and The Swan to Boy Meets Boy and Married at First Sight. Now, MTV is here to try and one-up ‘em all with Game of Clones—and E! News has an exclusive sneak peek at the new show that's sure to get people talking.

In the series, notorious MTV singles including Jersey Shore's Pauly D, Kailyn Lowry of Teen Mom 2, The Challenge's Cara Maria Sorbello, Kam Williams, Leroy Garrett, Nicole Zanatta and Derrick Henry, all meet duplicates of their celebrity crushes. According to MTV, the contestants are "forced to look beyond each identical face in hope of finding their perfect match." The show uses a series of compatibility tests and dates as each "clone" does his or her best to stand out from the lookalike competition.