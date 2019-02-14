Aw! How Prince Harry Kept Meghan Markle Close on Valentine's Day Despite Being Miles Apart

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Feb. 14, 2019 9:11 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Prince Harry, Norway

Victoria Jones - Pool/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had to spend Valentine's Day without each other.

Despite this being the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's first Valentine's Day as a married couple, Harry had royal duties to attend to on Thursday. In fact, Harry was many miles away from London on the holiday, traveling to Bardufoss, Norway to visit Exercise Clockwork, located 200 miles inside the Arctic Circle. Harry, who is the Captain General of the Royal Marines, arrived in uniform on the base on Thursday.

The Duke of Sussex's visit marked the 50th anniversary of Commando Helicopter Force and Joint Helicopter Command deploying to Bardufoss. At Exercise Clockwork, military personnel are trained on how to survive and operate in extreme weather conditions. 

Photos

Meghan Markle's Pregnancy Style

During his visit, Harry was taken inside Quincey Shelter, a tiny makeshift igloo. Since Harry had to be without Meghan on Valentine's Day, the igloo was decorated with pictures of the couple from their wedding and candles, with music playing as he entered.

Prince Harry, Norway

Victoria Jones - Pool/Getty Images

"You weirdos," Harry joked as he saw the decorations. "It's very kind of you to invite me into your private shrine or whatever you want to call it. And the music, is that part of it? Romantic isn't it."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are gearing up to welcome their first child together. The royal baby is expected to arrive in the spring.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Prince Harry , Meghan Markle , Couples , Valentine's Day , Royals , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Jennifer Lopez

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Diane Kruger, Norman Reedus, Instagram

Stars Celebrate Valentine's Day 2019

Get Valentine's Day Advice From Dr. Jenn Mann

Demi Lovato, Henri Levy

Demi Lovato's Boyfriend Henry Levy Delivers Valentine's Day Message to His "Beautiful Soul"

Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian

How Alexis Ohanian Puts Serena Williams and Daughter Olympia First

Mandy Moore Calls Ex-Husband Ryan Adams "Controlling"

Miley Cyrus Sends Liam Hemsworth a NSFW Valentine's Day Message

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.