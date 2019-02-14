by Chris Harnick | Thu., Feb. 14, 2019 8:13 AM
The first trailer for Killing Eve season two is here and BBC America knows exactly what it's doing. The trailer is funny, shocking, sexy and all the things you came to love about the first season of Killing Eve.
In case you forgot, Eve (Sandra Oh) stabbed Villanelle (Jodie Comer) at the end of the first season, but a little—well, a big—stab wound isn't going to take out the notorious assassin. The cat and mouse game is just beginning for these two. The new season kicks off 30 seconds after season one ended.
The trailer above features what happened to Eve and Villanelle after their interaction in her apartment and teases what's to come when the second season premieres on Sunday, April 7. BBC America knows how you feel, the trailer pointblank says, "Your obsession returns."
See the new footage above and be sure to come back to E! News to hear about the new season straight from Oh and Comer. Get a sneak peek at season two in the photos below.
BBC America
Eve (Sandra Oh) and her boss Carolyn Martens (Fiona Shaw).
BBC America
Villanelle (Jodie Comer) seems to be on the run after being stabbed by Eve.
BBC America
It's clear Eve is struggling with the events of the first season.
Article continues below
BBC America
Villanelle was stabbed at the end of the first season, but it will take more than that to slow her down.
BBC America
Sandra Oh is joined by a handful of new cast members as her character unravels the mysteries of Villanelle.
BBC America
Villanelle may have met her match in Eve.
Article continues below
BBC America
A lot happened to Eve in the first season, it looks as if it's taking its toll.
Killing Eve returns Sunday, April 7 on both BBC America and AMC.
