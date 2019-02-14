Prince William has been on dad duty for more than five years, and as a father of three, he also has quite a bit of advice to dispense.

The 36-year-old Duke of Cambridge, who shares Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis with Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, visited London's Abbey Centre on Thursday to speak at a session titled "Future Dads," run by the charity Future Men, which aims to prepare adults for fatherhood. William talked about the difficulties in changing and clothing babies, saying, the "hardest bit is the buttons."

Are you taking notes, Prince Harry? William's brother and wife Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, are expecting their first child, who is due this spring.