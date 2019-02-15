EXCLUSIVE!

Hillary Scott's Outfits Bring the Glitz and Glam to Lady Antebellum's Las Vegas Residency

Hey Hillary Scott: You look good, so fresh and so fine in Las Vegas!

For Lady Antebellum's co-lead singer, headlining at the Pearl Concert Theater inside Palms Casino Resort is exciting for many reasons. But one of the most thrilling things about a new residency may just be the fashion opportunities.

"I love the drama of a show. I grew up in Nashville. My parents were in Reba McEntire's band...and she would change clothes who knows how many times. Like, probably as many times as Carrie Underwood on the CMAs," Hillary shared with E! News exclusively while hanging backstage. "That showmanship part—the wardrobe part—has always been something I look forward to and was looking forward to doing here in Las Vegas."

While giving E! News an inside look at her wardrobe, Hillary wanted to warn fans about a common theme: Prepare yourselves for sequins, glitter and Lamé.

"This is a lot more color. A lot more sequins. It just feels so alive these clothes," she explained. "I feel like it translates on stage as well."

As seen in the video above, Hillary was happy to showcase her looks from a variety of designers including Alice + Olivia. In fact, she found her finale look from a designer named Rosario online.

Hillary Scott, Lady Antebellum, Las Vegas Residency

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

"I love to have options," the Grammy winner shared with us while showcasing some of her pieces. "How you feel varies from day to day so tonight I may feel a more constructed blazer or I might feel very sequin. It kind of depends."

When picking out her looks, Hillary also had to take into account the power of a live show. In between performing her biggest hits with Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood, Hillary will try to change twice every night.

And while the HSN fashion designer may have had to practice her super speedy fashion changes a few times during rehearsals, she's officially ready to go.

"Being on stage is an adrenaline rush but making sure we don't have a wardrobe malfunction is another level of adrenaline rush," she joked to us.

See Lady Antebellum at their "Our Kind of Vegas" residency on select dates this February, May and August. Tickets are available online now.

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

