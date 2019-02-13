Steve Harvey and Mo'nique are ready to have a conversation—not a confrontation.

During today's all-new Steve, the talk-show host invited his long-time friend on to address some of the many headlines the comedians have faced in recent years.

What came next was a candid discussion about forgiveness, race, being blackballed in Hollywood and more.

For starters, Mo'Nique wanted to express her "hurt" after learning Steve had spoken publicly about her.

"We got labeled as difficult because I said one word and that was no. I said no to some very powerful people. I said no to Oprah Winfrey. I said no to Tyler Perry. I said no to Lee Daniels and I said no to Lionsgate," she explained on Wednesday's show. "And the difficulty came in when people that looked like me—like Oprah, Tyler, Lee and I got to put my brother Steve on the list—you all knew I was not wrong. Each one of you said to me, 'Monique you are not wrong' and when I heard you go on the air and you said, 'My sister burnt too many bridges and there's nothing I can do for her now,' Steve do you know how hurt I was?"