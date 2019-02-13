by Lauren Piester | Wed., Feb. 13, 2019 2:39 PM
It's no secret that Lisa Vanderpump is at the center of the drama this season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
Rumors have been swirling and reports have been reported that the Vanderpump matriarch won't be back on RHOBH after season nine, but neither she nor the rest of the cast will confirm anything right now. All they can say is that we've got to watch season nine to see how all of this drama plays out, and that it probably isn't just about Dorit giving a dog away.
Some of that drama manifested at the show's premiere party last night. Lisa Vanderpump was not on the tip sheet for press attending the event, but she showed up anyway.
"Why was everybody not expecting me?" Lisa asked E!'s Will Marfuggi. "It's my 330th episode I think of reality television. I've never missed anything until now, and that's the way it should continue."
After acknowledging that this season looked like it was a difficult one for Vanderpump to get through, Marfuggi asked if there's any chance she'll want to do another season.
"Oh I don't know yet. They haven't picked it up, I don't know who the cast is, I don't know what I'm doing," she said. "I mean, at some point I'm going to have to walk away. I just don't know whether it's now or not."
Kyle Richards, whose friendship with LVP seems to be falling apart the the most onscreen, said she wasn't really surprised by Lisa's surprise appearance at the party
"I mean, not really," Richards said. "I mean she's missed some things, yes, but it is the premiere, and she's on the show, so she should be here."
She also confirmed that, as we've seen in the season trailer and in the dramatic opening scene of last night's premiere, Kyle and LVP are not doing so great.
"It's not in a good place right now, so it's obviously sad, but the audience will see it unfold and hopefully one day we can fix things," she says. "I've seen crazier things happen."
Watch the video above to hear from the entire cast on their relationship status with Lisa, even if we're really just going to have to tune in to get all the gossip we could need.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
E! and Bravo are both part of the NBC Universal family.
