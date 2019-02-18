RETURNS
FEB. 21, 8PM

Will Tyler Henry Make a Believer Out of The Bachelor's Chris Harrison on Hollywood Medium?

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Ray | Mon., Feb. 18, 2019 8:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Chris Harrison, do you accept this rose reading?

In this clip from Thursday's season premiere of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry, the longtime Bachelor host meets with Tyler Henry, despite having "never done anything like this." Hilariously, Tyler struggles to recognize Chris—which makes the latter believe the medium has his "work cut out for him."

Even though it appears the famed TV personality has some doubts about Henry's abilities, he's eager to meet with the famed clairvoyant for the sake of "good TV."

"While I'm excited, there is this certain sense of like, 'What am I doing? Why would I agree to do this?'" Harrison quips to the camera. "Frankly, I'm a producer. I love TV, Tyler's good TV and there's that curiosity there of like, 'How does he do it?'"

Nonetheless, it doesn't take long for Tyler to connect with someone on Chris' behalf. While holding a personal item belonging to the deceased, Tyler is able to surmise that he's talking to a male "contemporary" whose life was cut short.

Photos

Tyler Henry's Latest Pics

"Hmmm, point A to point B," Tyler notes during the reading. "Anytime they reference to like point A to point B, it usually references to someone traveling."

Little to Tyler's knowledge, Chris brought an item associated with sportscaster Bill Teegins, who died in the Oklahoma State Cowboys basketball team plane crash in 2001.

"It just feels really tragic," the medium expresses. "It's just kind of this feeling like, 'Wow! Had I know that was our last interaction, I would've done X, Y and Z.' It's that kind of feeling."

This information resonates deeply with Chris. In fact, the Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? host reveals Bill was "the ultimate contemporary in my life, he was my mentor."

Watch Tyler impress Chris for yourself in the clip above!

Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry returns Thursday, Feb. 21 at 8 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Hollywood Medium , E! Shows , Chris Harrison , The Bachelor , Tyler Henry , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, Writers Guild Awards 2019

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kristin Cavallari, Kelly Henderson

Very Cavallari's Kristin Cavallari & Kelly Henderson's Wild, Fun & Tequila-Filled Friendship

Alexa Chung

Fashion Police

Brie Bella, Total Bellas 405

See Brie Bella Get Emotional After Accidentally Kicking a WWE Competitor in the Ring

Dating #NoFilter 101

Dating #NoFilter: Couples Scorecard

Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse, Valentine's Day

Which of Your Favorite Celeb Couples Won Valentine's Day This Year?

Laura Botched 512

See Why Laura Has Been Living With One Nostril For More Than a Decade on Botched

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.