Oscars 2019 Winners: The Complete List

  • By
    &

by Johnni Macke | Sun., Feb. 24, 2019 7:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Oscars Trophy

Tim Boyle/Getty Images

Happy Oscars Sunday!

The day is finally here, the 2019 Academy Awards begin tonight at 5 p.m. PT and we can barely contain our excitement. When it comes to the film industry and entertainment world in general, the Oscars are the biggest award show and in a few short hours it will all go down...even without a host for the first time in 30 years.

Stars from films including A Star Is Born, The Favourite, Black Panther, Green Book and more will soon be arriving at the iconic Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Who will take the stage after winning the coveted Oscar trophy is still a mystery, but the nominees are all worthy of the win.

What we do know is that we are ready to see some of our favorite actresses including, Lady Gaga (up for Best Actress in a Leading Role) and Emma Stone (up for Best Actress in a Supporting Role) hit the red carpet and hopefully celebrate their films and possible wins throughout the evening.

Photos

Then and Now: See the Oscars Nominees' First Red Carpets

The men competing this year include Rami Malek and Bradley Cooper for Best Actor in a Leading Role and Mahershala Ali and Adam Driver for Best Actor in a Supporting Role, so clearly the competition is stiff.

Once the show begins we will be updating this list of winners throughout the night, so you won't miss a single award.

Until then, check out all of the nominees below:

A Star Is Born

Warner Bros. Pictures

Best Picture:

A Star Is Born, Bill Gerber, Bradley Cooper and Lynette Howell Taylor

Green Book, Jim Burke, Charles B. Wessler, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly and Nick Vallelonga

Roma, Gabriela Rodríguez and Alfonso Cuarón

BlacKkKlansman, Sean McKittrick, Jason Blum, Raymond Mansfield, Jordan Peele and Spike Lee

The Favourite, Ceci Dempsey, Ed Guiney, Lee Magiday and Yorgos Lanthimos

Black Panther, Kevin Feige

Bohemian Rhapsody, Graham King

Vice, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Adam McKay and Kevin Messick

Best Directing:

Alfonso Cuarón, Roma

Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman

Pawel Pawlikowski, Cold War

Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite

Adam McKay, Vice

Best Animated Feature Film:

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet 

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Best Foreign Language Film:

Capernaum

Cold War

Roma 

Shoplifters 

Never Look Away

Fall Movie Guide, Green Book, Viggo Mortensen, Mahershala Ali

Participant Media/DreamWorks Pictures

Best Actor in a Leading Role:

Christian Bale, Vice

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity's Gate

Best Actress in a Leading Role:

Glenn Close, The Wife

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Yalitza Aparicio, Roma

Best Actor in a Supporting Role:

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Sam Rockwell, Vice

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born

Best Actress in a Supporting Role:

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Amy Adams, Vice

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Marina De Tavira, Roma

Read

The Hilarious Advice Brie Larson Received From Jennifer Lawrence After Her Oscars Win

Best Adapted Screenplay:

The Ballad of Buster Sruggs

A Star Is Born

If Beale Street Could Talk

BlacKkKlansman

Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Best Original Screenplay:

Green Book

First Reformed

The Favourite

Vice

Roma

Best Original Song:

"Shallow," Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, Andrew Wyatt, A Star Is Born

"All the Stars," Mark Spears, Kendrick Lamar, Anthony Tiffith, Solana Rowe, Black Panther

"I'll Fight," Diane Warren, RBG

"The Place Where Lost Things Go," Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman, Mary Poppins Returns

"When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings," David Rawlings, Gillian Welch, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Best Documentary Feature:

Free Solo

Of Fathers and Sons

Minding the Gap

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

RBG

The Favourite, Olivia Colman

Atsushi Nishijima/Twentieth Century Fox

Best Documentary Short Subject:

Black Sheep

Lifeboat

Period. End of Sentence.

End Game 

A Night at the Garden 

Best Cinematography:

A Star Is Born

Cold War

The Favourite

Never Look Away

Roma

Best Costume Design:

The Favourite

Mary Poppins Returns

Black Panther

Mary Queen of Scots

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Best Film Editing:

BlacKkKlansman

The Favoruite

Green Book 

Vice

Bohemian Rhapsody

Watch

E!'s Live From the Red Carpet at the 2019 Oscar Awards Feb. 24

Best Makeup and Hairstyling:

Vice

Border

Mary Queen of Scots

Best Original Score

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Isle of Dogs

Mary Poppins Returns

If Beale Street Could Talk

Best Production Design:

Black Panther, Hannah Beachler and Jay Hart

The Favourite, Fiona Crombie and Alice Felton

Mary Poppins Returns, John Myhre and Gordon Sim

First Man, Nathan Crowley and Kathy Lucas

Roma, Eugenio Caballero and Barbara Enriquez

Best Animated Short Film:

Animal Behavior

Bao

Late Afternoon

One Small Step

Weekends

Best Live Action Short Film:

Detainment 

Marguerite 

Fauve 

Mother 

Skin

Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong'o, Black Panther

Best Sound Editing:

A Quiet Place

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

Roma

Best Sound Mixing:

A Star Is Born

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

Roma

Best Visual Effects:

Christopher Robin

First Man

Avengers: Infinity War

Ready Player One

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Don't miss the 2019 Oscars when they air later this evening!

Watch E! this Sunday starting at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT for our comprehensive 2019 Oscars red carpet coverage followed by the Oscars telecast on ABC at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. PT! After the show, watch E!'s After Party special at 11 p.m. And don't miss E! News on Monday at 7 p.m. for a recap of Hollywood's biggest night.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Oscars , 2019 Oscars , , Awards , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Toni Collette, Molly Shannon, 2019 Film Independent Spirit Awards

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Gives Surprise Performance at Couple's Engagement Party

Oscars Statuette

Everything You Didn't See on TV at the 2019 Oscars

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Henna Tattoo, Morocco Visit

Meghan Markle Gets a Henna Tattoo During Morocco Visit With Prince Harry

Lady Gaga, Academy Awards, Oscars 2016, Best Dresses

See Your Favorite Movie Stars at the 2019 Oscars Tonight on E!'s Live From the Red Carpet

E-Comm: Oversized Jackets for the It Girl

15 Oversize Coats for the It-Girl

Glenn Close, dog, 2019 Film Independent Spirit Awards

Glenn Close's Dog Was the Real Winner at the Independent Spirit Awards

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.