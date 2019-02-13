The Best Red Lipsticks—Ranked

by Taylor Stephan | Wed., Feb. 13, 2019 10:00 AM

In life, it's always the goal to look as good as humanly possible.

Our favorite way to step up your look? A bright red lipstick. Seriously, a good lip color will completely transform, not only what you see in the mirror, but also the way you feel. But we're not just talking about swiping on any old shade here. Maybe it's because love is in the air this time of year, but the only color we want to wear is classic red. Cherry red, bug apple red, venom red—it goes by many names. But the takeaway? You can't go wrong with a sexy red lipstick incorporated in your makeup routine.

Now for our 13 current favorites...

#13 Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick - Love That Red

BUY IT: $5 at Amazon

#12 COVERGIRL Katy Kat Matte Lipstick - Crimson

BUY IT: $4.50 at Target

 

#11 Rimmel Lasting Finish by Kate - Red

BUY IT: $3.60 at Target

#10 L'Oreal Paris Color Riche Lip Color - True Red 315

BUY IT: $6.00 at Target


#9 Charlotte Tilbury K.I.S.S.I.N.G. Lipstick - Love Bite

BUY IT: $34.00 at Sephora

#8 Chanel Rouge Coco Gloss Moisturizing Glossimer - 754 Opulence

BUY IT: $30.00 at Nordstrom

#7 Smashbox Always On Matte Liquid Lipstick - Bawse by Lilly Singh

BUY IT: $24.00 at Ulta

 

#6 YSL Rouge Volupte Shine Oil-in Lipstick - 84 Red Cassandre

BUY IT: $38.00 at Sephora

#5 MAC Red Lipstick - Mac Red

BUY IT: $18.50 at Nordstrom

 

#4 NARS Velvet Matte Lip Pencil - Cruella

BUY IT: $27.00 at Ulta

#3 BECCA x Khloe Kardashian & Malika Hqq Ultimate Lipstick Love - Brave

BUY IT: $24.00 at Ulta

#2 Pat McGrath Labs MatteTrance Lipstick - Elson 2 Fiery Orange Red

BUY IT: $38.00 at Sephora

 

#1 Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color - Uncensored

BUY IT: $24.00 at Sephora

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

