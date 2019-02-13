Samantha Markle Shades George Clooney for Defending Meghan Markle

Samantha Markle is firing back at George Clooney.

Earlier this week, the Oscar winner came to the defense of his friend, Meghan Markle, in an interview with Who. Clooney, who attended Markle's May wedding to Prince Harry with his wife, human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, addressed the criticism Markle has received since becoming a royal.

During the interview, Clooney first denied that he'll be the godfather to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's child, expected to arrive in the spring.

"I'm the father of twins, I have enough s--t to deal with – literally!" Clooney shared with the outlet.

The interview then took a more serious turn when the Catch-22 actor discussed how Markle has been treated in the press.

"I do want to say, they're just chasing Meghan Markle everywhere, she's been pursued and vilified," Clooney said, before referencing Princess Diana. "She's a woman who is seven months pregnant and she has been pursued and vilified and chased in the same way that Diana was and its history repeating itself."

Samantha Markle, Twitter

Twitter

"We've seen how that ends," Clooney continued. "I can't tell you how frustrating that is, just seeing them broadcast a letter from a daughter to a father, she's getting a raw deal there and I think it's irresponsible and I'm surprised by that."

Clooney is referencing is the heartbreaking letter Markle allegedly wrote to her father, Thomas Markle, that he recently shared with the Daily Mail. E! News has not been able to verify the authenticity of the five-page note, which is dated Aug. 2018. In the letter, Markle allegedly begs her father to avoid talking to the press.

After learning of Clooney's interview, Markle's half-sister, Samantha, took to Twitter to react.

"Hey Looney Clooney!" Samantha tweeted. "Your lawyer wife should have taught you not to make statements without full facts."

She later added, "I doubt #GeorgeClooney would ghost his mother for no legitimate reason. Be quiet Georgie."

