Emma Stone's Best Looks

by Johnni Macke | Fri., Feb. 22, 2019 6:00 AM
The 91st Academy Awards are just days away and all we can think about is what everyone will be wearing! More specifically, what will Oscar nominee (and previous winner) Emma Stone be rocking on the red carpet?
Stone has been a force to be reckoned with as an actress for over a decade now and her style has followed suit. With bigger and bigger roles, attention turned to the Arizona native more and more with every red carpet appearance and award show she arrived at.
Luckily, like her on-screen personas, Stone's style has continued to rise to the challenge and impress us each and every time.
Whether she's wearing a golden, shimmery fringe gown by Givenchy Haute Couture while accepting her Oscar for La La Land, or she's wearing a feminine and flirty pink frock by Valentino Resort at an ELLE's Women in Hollywood event, Stone can do no wrong when it comes to fashion...at least in our eyes.
She's become a true style chameleon which makes us even more excited to see what she wears at this year's biggest award show.
Since she is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for The Favourite, you know she'll been more aware of what she puts on her body as she steps out for pictures.
The 30-year-old actress has been known to don all sorts of ensembles on carpets including pantsuits, sheer gowns and shorter frocks with floral embellishment, so it's really anyone's guess on what she'll choose to wear this weekend.
Since we have to wait a few more days to see what Stone decides to show up in—and most likely make us do a double take while wearing—we've gathered all of her best looks over the years for you to reminisce about and be inspired by below.
Warning: you will want to revamp your closet ASAP after seeing these fierce fashions!
Make sure to watch the Oscars this Sunday to see what the red-haired beauty wears...and if she takes home another trophy.
MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images
In Louis Vuitton
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
In Louis Vuitton
Steve Granitz/WireImage
In Louis Vuitton
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
In Fende
John Salangsang/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
In Louis Vuitton
Steve Granitz/WireImage
In Louis Vuitton
Karwai Tang/WireImage
In Louis Vuitton
Steve Granitz/WireImage
In Louis Vuitton
Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images
In Louis Vuitton
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
In Louis Vuitton.
John Phillips/Getty Images
In Givenchy
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage
In Louis Vuitton.
Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage
In Louis Vuitton
In Givenchy Haute Couture
John Shearer/Getty Images
In Givenchy
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
In Moda Operandi
BARNEYS NEW YORK
In Giambattista Valli Couture
Dave Allocca/StarPix/REX/Shutterstock
In Valentino
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
In Chanel
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
In Alexander McQueen
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage
In The Row
REX/Shutterstock
In Valentino
Donato Sardella/Getty Images for W Magazine
In Gucci
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
In Roland Mouret
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter
In Giambattista Valli
Paul Morigi/WireImage
In Prada
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
In Michael Kors
Mike Windle/Getty Image
In Prada
Todd Williamson/Getty Images for Lionsgate
In Rosie Assoulin
Michael Tran/FilmMagic
In Armani Prive Couture
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
In Erdem
Thomas Cooper/Getty Images
In Chanel
Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images
In Rodarte
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
In Chanel
Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
In Atelier Versace
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
In Bottega Veneta
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Image
In Christian Dior Couture
Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images
In Ulyana Sergeenko
In Elie Saab
Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagic
In Prada
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
In Giambattista Valli.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
In Michael Kors
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
In Monique Lhuiller
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
In Lanvin
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
In Dior Haute Couture
Pascal Le Segretain/WireImage
In Lanvin
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
In Dolce & Gabbana
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
In Valentino
Watch E! on Sunday, Feb. 24 starting at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT for our comprehensive 2019 Oscars coverage followed by the Oscars telecast on ABC at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. PT! And don't miss E! News on Monday at 7 p.m. for a recap of Hollywood's biggest night.
