Emma Stone's Best Looks

Emma Stone Is One of Our Favourite Style Stars Over the Past Decade: See Her Most Iconic Looks Now

  By
    &

Johnni Macke | Fri., Feb. 22, 2019 6:00 AM

Emma Stone Best Looks

E! Illustration

The 91st Academy Awards are just days away and all we can think about is what everyone will be wearing! More specifically, what will Oscar nominee (and previous winner) Emma Stone be rocking on the red carpet?

Stone has been a force to be reckoned with as an actress for over a decade now and her style has followed suit. With bigger and bigger roles, attention turned to the Arizona native more and more with every red carpet appearance and award show she arrived at.

Luckily, like her on-screen personas, Stone's style has continued to rise to the challenge and impress us each and every time.

Whether she's wearing a golden, shimmery fringe gown by Givenchy Haute Couture while accepting her Oscar for La La Land, or she's wearing a feminine and flirty pink frock by Valentino Resort at an ELLE's Women in Hollywood event, Stone can do no wrong when it comes to fashion...at least in our eyes.

She's become a true style chameleon which makes us even more excited to see what she wears at this year's biggest award show.

Since she is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for The Favourite, you know she'll been more aware of what she puts on her body as she steps out for pictures. 

The 30-year-old actress has been known to don all sorts of ensembles on carpets including pantsuits, sheer gowns and shorter frocks with floral embellishment, so it's really anyone's guess on what she'll choose to wear this weekend.

Since we have to wait a few more days to see what Stone decides to show up in—and most likely make us do a double take while wearing—we've gathered all of her best looks over the years for you to reminisce about and be inspired by below. 

Warning: you will want to revamp your closet ASAP after seeing these fierce fashions!

Make sure to watch the Oscars this Sunday to see what the red-haired beauty wears...and if she takes home another trophy.

Emma Stone, 2019 SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images

Going for the Gold

In Louis Vuitton

Emma Stone

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Hello Sunshine

In Louis Vuitton

Emma Stone, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Pink Perfection

In Louis Vuitton

Emma Stone, BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party 2019

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

For the Love of Patterns

In Fende

Emma Stone, AFI Awards Luncheon

John Salangsang/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Simply Stunning

In Louis Vuitton

Emma Stone, 30th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards Gala

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Futuristic Floral

In Louis Vuitton

Emma Stone

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Beaming Beauty

In Louis Vuitton

Emma Stone, 2019 Governor's Awards

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Black Swan

In Louis Vuitton

ESC: Emma Stone, Venice Film Festival

Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images

Sheer Delight

In Louis Vuitton

ESC: Best Dressed, Emma Stone

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Silver Siren

In Louis Vuitton.

ESC: Emma Stone

John Phillips/Getty Images

Platinum Perfection

In Givenchy

ESC: Best Dressed, Emma Stone

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage

Lovely in Lace

In Louis Vuitton.

Emma Stone

Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage

Aced It

In Louis Vuitton

Emma Stone, 2017 Oscars, Academy Awards, Arrivals

Old Hollywood Glam

In Givenchy Haute Couture

Emma Stone, 2017 Oscars, Vanity Fair After Party

John Shearer/Getty Images

Great in Givenchy

In Givenchy

Emma Stone

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Mixed & Matched

In Moda Operandi

Emma Stone

BARNEYS NEW YORK

Feminine Flowers

In Giambattista Valli Couture

Emma Stone

Dave Allocca/StarPix/REX/Shutterstock

Sheer Perfection

In Valentino

Emma Stone, 2017 BAFTA Awards

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

London Calling

In Chanel 

Emma Stone, 2017 SAG Awards, Arrivals

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Ravishing Redhead

In Alexander McQueen

Emma Stone

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage

Red on Red

In The Row

Emma Stone, 2017 Golden Globes, Arrivals

REX/Shutterstock

Dazzling in Jewels

In Valentino 

Emma Stone

Donato Sardella/Getty Images for W Magazine

Fantastic Florals

In Gucci

22nd Critics' Choice Awards, Arrivals, Emma Stone

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

A Perfect Cutout

In Roland Mouret

Emma Stone

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter

Bright and Beautiful

In Giambattista Valli 

Emma Stone

Paul Morigi/WireImage

Simply Chic

In Prada

Emma Stone

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Stone's Gems

In Michael Kors 

Emma Stone

Mike Windle/Getty Image

Blue is the Hottest Color

In Prada

Emma Stone

Todd Williamson/Getty Images for Lionsgate

Summer Throwback

In Rosie Assoulin

Emma Stone

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Royal Affair

In Armani Prive Couture

Emma Stone, Governors Awards 2016

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Flowery Flow

In Erdem

Emma Stone

Thomas Cooper/Getty Images

Oui Madame

In Chanel

Emma Stone

Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images

Wh-[ite] a Sweet Heart

In Rodarte

Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling, TIFF

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Mellow Yellow

In Chanel

Emma Stone

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Ooh-La-La La Land

In Atelier Versace

Emma Stone

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Pretty Graphic

In Bottega Veneta

Emma Stone, Cannes 2015

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Image

Old Time Glam

In Christian Dior Couture

Emma Stone

Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

Blues Baby

In Ulyana Sergeenko

Emma Stone, Widget Test

Award Worthy

In Elie Saab

Emma Stone, MET Gala 2016, Arrivals

Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagic

Edgy Elegance

In Prada

Emma Stone

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Bright in White

In Giambattista Valli. 

Emma Stone, 87th Annual Academy Awards Nominee Luncheon

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Circles & Stripes

In Michael Kors

Emma Stone, Film Independent Spirit Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

LBD Perfection

In Monique Lhuiller

Emma Stone, Golden Globes

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Wearing the Pants

In Lanvin

Emma Stone, SAG Awards

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Dramatic Effect

In Dior Haute Couture

Emma Stone, Fashion, Red Carpet

Pascal Le Segretain/WireImage

Leather Lady

In Lanvin

Emma Stone

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

What a Hoot

In Dolce & Gabbana 

Emma Stone, Venice Film Festival

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Tulle Up

In Valentino

Watch E! on Sunday, Feb. 24 starting at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT for our comprehensive 2019 Oscars coverage followed by the Oscars telecast on ABC at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. PT! And don't miss E! News on Monday at 7 p.m. for a recap of Hollywood's biggest night.

