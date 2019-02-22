Emma Stone's Best Looks

The 91st Academy Awards are just days away and all we can think about is what everyone will be wearing! More specifically, what will Oscar nominee (and previous winner) Emma Stone be rocking on the red carpet?

Stone has been a force to be reckoned with as an actress for over a decade now and her style has followed suit. With bigger and bigger roles, attention turned to the Arizona native more and more with every red carpet appearance and award show she arrived at.

Luckily, like her on-screen personas, Stone's style has continued to rise to the challenge and impress us each and every time.

Whether she's wearing a golden, shimmery fringe gown by Givenchy Haute Couture while accepting her Oscar for La La Land, or she's wearing a feminine and flirty pink frock by Valentino Resort at an ELLE's Women in Hollywood event, Stone can do no wrong when it comes to fashion...at least in our eyes.