Prince William Continues Princess Diana's Legacy With New Patronage

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Feb. 13, 2019 8:09 AM

Princess Diana, Prince William

Prince William is continuing his late mother Prince Diana's legacy.

Kensington Palace announced on Wednesday that the Duke of Cambridge has become Patron of homeless charity The Passage. The Palace also shared a throwback photo of William and Diana, along with Prince Harry, visiting The Passage together in 1993. Since visiting The Passage for the first time with his mom, known for her charity work, William has made a number of trips to the organization over the years.

William also visited The Passage on Wednesday, his first time as the charity's Patron. While there, the royal helped the head chef, Nour Shab, prepare spaghetti bolognese. After preparing the food, William joined in on the lunch service. Photos from the day also show William meeting with participants of the charity's "Home for Good" program.

The program joins together volunteers with formerly homeless clients, helping them to settle into the community.

William's solo outing on Wednesday comes just days after he attended the 2019 BAFTA Film Awards with his wife, Kate Middleton. The royal couple turned heads as they arrived at Royal Albert Hall in London on Sunday evening.

William, the president of the British Academy Film Awards, presented the Fellowship award during the ceremony.

