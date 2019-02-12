From Swollen Feet to Breaking Toilet Seats, Jessica Simpson's Pregnancy Struggles Are So Relatable

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Tue., Feb. 12, 2019 7:32 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Jessica Simpson, Pregnant

Instagram

Jessica Simpson isn't shy when it comes to sharing her pregnancy journey and the struggles that come with it.

The 38-year-old star recently took to Instagram to talk about her latest blunder.

"Warning...," she began her post. "Don't lean back on the toilet when pregnant." Noted!

In her photo, Simpson was hilariously holding the toilet seat she broke. Of course, she looked as fabulous as ever wearing Fendi slides, colorful-printed pants and a chic scarf headband.

Hours earlier, the fashion designer confessed she indulged in a little retail therapy as she sat in her new chair.

"Severe pregnancy acid reflux has led to the purchase of my very own sleep recliner," the mom-of-two captioned her Instagram post. 

While she didn't explicitly say whether or not she was happy with her purchase, she sat on her new furniture piece and gave it a thumbs up. 

Her fans immediately responded to her posts, saying how relatable she was.

"That was me with my last pregnancy," one commentor wrote. Another fan said, "You seriously remind me of ME being pregnant lol."

Photos

Jessica Simpson's Relatable Pregnancy Struggles

One fan summed it up best, writing, "I've never related more to a celebrity before. Pregnancy is wonderfully awful."

Jessica Simpson, Pregnant

Instagram

The 38-year-old star announced that she and her husband Eric Johnson were expecting their third child last September, and they revealed it was a baby girl.

Back in January, the fashion designer revealed her daughter's name at her baby shower.

While it took fans a hot minute to figure out why the theme was "Birdie's Nest," they soon realized Simpson's baby will be named Birdie.

The singer's baby sister, Ashlee Simpson, was also in attendance.

Eric and Jessica are parents to two kids, 6-year-old daughter Maxwell Drew Johnson, and 5-year-old son Ace Knute Johnson. Soon, they'll be welcoming baby number 3!

From swollen feet to breaking toilet seats, keep scrolling through our gallery to see Jessica's relatable pregnancy moments.

Jessica Simpson, Pregnant

Instagram

Bathroom Blunder

"Warning...," the 38-year-old star captions her post as she holds a broken toilet seat. "Don't lean back on the toilet when pregnant."

Jessica Simpson, Pregnant

Instagram

Retail Therapy

The singer takes to Instagram to share her latest splurge, writing, "Severe pregnancy acid reflux has led to the purchase of my very own sleep recliner." 

Jessica Simpson, Pregnant

Instagram

Precious Car-Go

"Tight squeeze but I'm pushin' through," the fashion designer shares in a hilarious social media post.

Article continues below

Jessica Simpson, Pregnant

Instagram

Need Some ZZZ's

Snapping a selfie with red-hot sunnies and a fabulous coat, Simpson tells her followers she's "walking in the rain to fight insomnia."

Jessica Simpson, Pregnant

Instagram

Getting Real

Opening up to her fans, the 38-year-old singer reveals her pregnancy struggles. "After a month of sciatica pain, followed by 3 weeks of Bronchitis, I figured since my feet fit in my sneaks today I needed to walk out a lot of anxiety!!"

Jessica Simpson, Pregnant

Instagram

Mom's Night Out

Who says expectant mothers can't have fun?! Jessica snaps a super glam selfie, writing, "Staying out past 7pm."

Article continues below

Jessica Simpson, Pregnant

Instagram

Best Foot Forward

The star snaps a pic of her swollen foot and asks her 4.4 million followers for advice, writing, "Any remedies?! Help!!!!"

Thanks for always keeping it real, Jessica!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jessica Simpson , Celebrity Families , Celebrities , Moms , Pregnancies , Celeb Kids , VG , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Christie Brinkley

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton's Rosy Pink Dress Will Give You Major Valentine's Day Fashion Inspo

Sofia Vergara Hollywood Medium 401

Watch Tyler Henry Make Contact With Sofía Vergara's Late Aunt on Hollywood Medium

The Real Housewives of New Jersey, RHONJ

All About The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 9 Finale's Pool Push

Christy Carlson Romano

Christy Carlson Romano Has the Ultimate Disney Channel Reunion

Frozen 2 Tweet

Everything We Know About Anna and Elsa's Frozen 2 Adventure

Kit Harington, Rose Leslie

Rose Leslie Is Clearing Up Some Rumors About Kit Harington and the End of Game of Thrones

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.