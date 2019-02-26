by Alyssa Ray | Tue., Feb. 26, 2019 5:00 AM
Nothing is off limits when it comes to the LADYGANG, the E! personalities' famous guests have learned this first hand.
Whether Becca Tobin, Keltie Knight and Jac Vanek are talking about the "d--ks" they'd liked to be deserted with or are participating in trendy workouts, the trio of podcasters know how to keep their celeb guests on their toes.
Thankfully, the LADYGANG's antics have provided some serious LOL-worthy moments with A-listers. Case in point: Ed Sheeran was quite the trooper for going along with Keltie's attempt at an original song.
Oh, and we'd be remiss if we didn't mention the hilarious tarot card reading Lea Michele received alongside Keltie and Becca. And you'll never guess which The Vampire Diaries veteran the ladies got to do a spit a take (Spoiler: it was Kat Graham)!
For all of this and more, be sure to take a look at the snaps below!
The "Shape of You" singer provides musical accompaniment as Keltie sings a cringe-worthy, original song about their friendship.
The Glee veteran and Becca comfort Keltie as the latter is given a (laughably) unfavorable tarot card reading.
The "Meant to Be" singer is named champion after a foul-mouthed round of the "Luck Be A Lady" game.
The Vampire Diaries alum has a literal spit take during her LADYGANG visit.
Keltie leaves the hilarious comedienne almost speechless after a failed motor-boating attempt!
We are laughing alongside The Sopranos actress as she joins the LADYGANG for swaddling meditation.
LOL! Even the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star cannot believe she's playing "Desert Island D--k."
Shocked and pleased! The LADYGANG has the "Fight Song" singer cracking up with an unconventional present.
The "Almost Love" singer and actress decodes hip lingo with the LADYGANG.
LADYGANG returns Mar. 3 at 11 p.m., only on E!
