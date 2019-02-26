Celebs Are Having Lots of Fun Hangin' With the LADYGANG—See Their Funniest Moments!

Nothing is off limits when it comes to the LADYGANG, the E! personalities' famous guests have learned this first hand.

Whether Becca Tobin, Keltie Knight and Jac Vanek are talking about the "d--ks" they'd liked to be deserted with or are participating in trendy workouts, the trio of podcasters know how to keep their celeb guests on their toes.

Thankfully, the LADYGANG's antics have provided some serious LOL-worthy moments with A-listers. Case in point: Ed Sheeran was quite the trooper for going along with Keltie's attempt at an original song.

Oh, and we'd be remiss if we didn't mention the hilarious tarot card reading Lea Michele received alongside Keltie and Becca. And you'll never guess which The Vampire Diaries veteran the ladies got to do a spit a take (Spoiler: it was Kat Graham)!

For all of this and more, be sure to take a look at the snaps below!

Ed Sheeran, LADYGANG

E!

Ed Sheeran

The "Shape of You" singer provides musical accompaniment as Keltie sings a cringe-worthy, original song about their friendship.

Lea Michele, LADYGANG

E!

Lea Michele

The Glee veteran and Becca comfort Keltie as the latter is given a (laughably) unfavorable tarot card reading.

Bebe Rexha, LADYGANG

E!

Bebe Rexha

The "Meant to Be" singer is named champion after a foul-mouthed round of the "Luck Be A Lady" game.

Kat Graham, LADYGANG

E!

Kat Graham

The Vampire Diaries alum has a literal spit take during her LADYGANG visit.

Nikki Glaser, LADYGANG

E!

Nikki Glaser

Keltie leaves the hilarious comedienne almost speechless after a failed motor-boating attempt!

Jamie-Lynn Sigler, LADYGANG

E!

Jamie-Lynn Sigler

We are laughing alongside The Sopranos actress as she joins the LADYGANG for swaddling meditation.

Dorit Kemsley, LADYGANG

E!

Dorit Kemsley

LOL! Even the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star cannot believe she's playing "Desert Island D--k."

Rachel Platten, LADYGANG

E!

Rachel Platten

Shocked and pleased! The LADYGANG has the "Fight Song" singer cracking up with an unconventional present.

Sabrina Carpenter, LADYGANG

E!

Sabrina Carpenter

The "Almost Love" singer and actress decodes hip lingo with the LADYGANG.

LADYGANG returns Mar. 3 at 11 p.m., only on E!

