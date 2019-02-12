Vanessa Hudgens recently made her debut as Maureen Johnson in Fox's Rent Live, and now she is putting her $4 million home up for rent, err, sale.

The 30-year-old actress is known to believe in manifestation. Although, this could just be a happy coincidence.

The Second Act star is saying goodbye to her five-bedroom, six-and-a-half-bathroom home in L.A.'s Studio City area.

Architectural Digest reported she bought the Mediterranean-style house for under $2.9 million in 2008, and now it's listed a little under $4 million.

Back in December, she and her longtime boyfriend, Austin Butler, reportedly purchased a Los Feliz mansion from Gary Oldman for under $5 million, according to the publication. The deal was allegedly made off-market.

Now, it looks like the 30-year-old actress is parting ways with her Studio City home, which is selling for $3,895 million with TJ Paradise of Sotheby's International Reality.