by Emily Mae Czachor | Fri., Feb. 15, 2019 7:00 AM
No one likes a guilty conscience! Especially not this kind.
In this clip from Sunday's new Total Bellas, WWE's beloved pair of butt-kicking twins hit the gym to prepare for the next leg of their joint wrestling comeback. After meeting up with Daniel Bryan for a training, Nikki Bella is ready to jump into the ring right away. But it's clear Brie Bella has something else on her mind.
"This whole run has been...it's been very difficult," Bryan tells Nikki, gesturing to a very sullen-looking Brie sitting beside him. "As parents, it's just very, very stressful."
In 2017, Brie and Bryan temporarily hung up their respective wrestling uniforms following the birth of their first daughter Birdie. Now, with their WWE careers taking off again, both halves of the couple are learning to manage professional commitments in addition to newly urgent personal ones.
For two people who really want to be there for their kids, it definitely isn't easy.
"You see how [Birdie] is now," Brie says. "It's like, I go to use the restroom and she gets so upset. And she didn't do that three weeks ago."
Nikki feels for her sister, but she's also feeling a little stressed herself.
"I think mom guilt is a real thing. And I think that's really heavy on my sister right now," Nikki tells the confessional camera. "But at the end of the day, we did sign up for this. And there's a lot of frustration there for me. Because I just have to pick up that slack."
Hear what else Nikki has to say about Brie's "mom guilt"—and how she's handling it—in the clip above!
Watch a brand new episode of Total Bellas Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?