21 Savage Released From ICE Detainment on Bond

by Cydney Contreras | Tue., Feb. 12, 2019 12:58 PM
21 Savage is once again a free man.
It has been over a week since the artist, née She'yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, was arrested by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement for being an "unlawfully present United Kingdom national." Now, E! News can confirm that 21 Savage was released on bond from an ICE detainment center on Tuesday.
In a statement from Charles H. Kuck, Dina LaPolt and Alex Spiro, the legal team representing 21 Savage, they stated, "For the past 9 long days, we, on behalf of She'yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, known to the world as 21 Savage, have been speaking with ICE to both clarify his actual legal standing, his eligibility for bond, and provide evidence of his extraordinary contributions to his community and society."
Because of their efforts, the star was also granted an expedited hearing.
"21 Savage asked us to send a special message to his fans and supporters—he says that while he wasn't present at the Grammy Awards, he was there in spirit and is grateful for the support from around the world and is more than ever, ready to be with his loved ones and continue making music that brings people together," the team added.
Moreover, the star is determined to use his unfortunate experience as a way to shine light on the issue of incarceration. "He will not forget this ordeal or any of the other fathers, sons, family members, and faceless people, he was locked up with or that remain unjustly incarcerated across the country," the statement read. "And he asks for your hearts and minds to be with them."
Much speculation has surrounded the rapper's arrest and potential deportation, but his lawyers previously explained that his "legal status expired through no fault of his own."
ICE previously stated that the rapper was a convicted felon, but lawyers recently clarified that he has no criminal record.
