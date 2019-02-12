Love Lessons From the Cast of Temptation Island

USA
by Lauren Piester | Tue., Feb. 12, 2019
With Valentine's Day just around the corner, it's the perfect time to check in with USA's Temptation Island.
It's a reality show all about couples testing their relationships, which means its contestants might be extra suited to give out a little bit of relationship advice based on what they learned from the reality series, whether they started in a couple or they came in single.
Seven cast members, including three halves of couples, weighed in on the top love lessons they learned from Temptation Island, as well as their top dating dos and don'ts.
So here in the days leading up to the holiday all about love, do scroll down to hear their best tips, and don't forget to watch Temptation Island, Tuesdays at 10 p.m. on USA Network.
Top Love Lesson:
Things/people aren't always what they seem at first impressions. If you give someone the chance to open up who they really you may be very pleasantly surprised…or highly disappointed.
Dating Dos and Don'ts
Don't tell the person you're with they look like your dad on the first date
Do remember to be unapologetically yourself even if others don't like it or don't understand you.
Top Love Lesson:
My experience on the island was a glorified exercise in honest communication - honesty with yourself and your significant other. If I were to boil it down into one single "love lesson," I would say I learned that a happy relationship necessitates a deeper consideration of your partners wants and needs. Long-term compatibility should be considered early.
Dos and Don'ts:
Do be yourself.
Don't stay in your comfort zone.
Top Love Lesson:
The top love lesson that I learned from the island was to listen to my heart and trust my intuition.
Dating Dos and Don'ts:
One dating tip that I learned on the island was to just relax and let things flow naturally. I had a problem with anxiety whenever I had to take someone on a date. I would be panicking inside while no one would know. I learned to relax and just breathe.
Top Love Lesson:
My top love lesson I've learned from the island is that not all men crave variety. They actually crave connection. And it doesn't matter how smart, beautiful, or successful someone is, if a connection isn't there, any attraction will fizzle out. It's on a chemical and intellectual level as well as instinctual. Also, there is no such thing as "competition" when it comes to love. There's no other woman out there that is exactly like you and so there's no comparison. You are uniquely you and if it does or doesn't work out that has nothing to do with other women.
Dos and Don'ts:
A "don't" dating tip is, don't hold back how you feel just for the sake of being "nice." That's bullshit. Always speak up for yourself and be authentic. First dates can be awkward but don't hold back who you truly are. It will be worth it in the end.
Top Love Lesson:
My top love lesson I learned is that the best things in life start at the end of your comfort zone, so shake things up!
Dos and Don'ts:
My dating tip is don't be afraid to let the girl/guy you're talking to know how you're feeling. Even if you think you may be in a little deeper than they are, just put it all out there!
Top Love Lesson:
My top love lesson learned would be to never set your expectations to high before getting to know someone thoroughly. You can't always expect everyone to be as genuine and authentic as you are no matter how confident you are about a situation. Everyone will not be upfront and honest with you as you are with them.
Dos and Don'ts:
Do replay Django on repeat in your mind if it's your first time on a horse on your first date!
Don't: Never tell a woman your only focus is her a week in with 3 other options around. Explore all options before settling on someone who's exploring all their options.
Top Love Lesson:
The top love lesson I learned from being on Temptation Island was to ALWAYS be yourself, no matter what! I watched a lot of girls change who they were when cameras were around, or changed their tone in voice or body language when the guys would come around, and trust me i've been guilty of that myself in the past, but it was really eye-opening. You cannot change who you are for someone, you're cheating yourself and it's exhausting. One of the sexiest things a woman can wear is confidence and if the guy doesn't like it, then tough cookie, send him on his way. In a world full of propaganda and comparison, find confidence in who you are and rock the hell out of it. Love yourself enough to remain true to you and THEN allow the man to enjoy the amazingness that you are!
Dos and Don'ts:
I learned so many do's and don't from this experience that narrowing them down is harrowing, but if i had to choose my greatest, it would be a dating "do". When on the show i was blocked from the one guy I was most interested in (from going on dates) so that meant i had to get creative in ways to show him my interest, which went against my southern values of the man pursuing the woman. So I had to plan and pursue, when doing so I realized that men aren't afraid of women that go after what they want, it was really revolutionary for me b/c it gave me a whole new perspective. So a dating do, GO AFTER WHAT YOU WANT and don't be afraid to pursue and plan fun dates for your potential suitor.
