But wanting to focus more on how it could have been, and maybe even on how it sometimes was, Fergie says that when it comes to Diana, the important thing for Meghan and Kate to know is how happy she would have been to see Harry and William end up with them.

"She'd really just be so proud," the duchess said on Good Morning Britain in November. "Even before they got married, Diana would have been just literally going 'I can't believe these boys have done so well.'"

Diana "had this enormous compassion," her former sister-in-law remembered, "and I honestly think she'd be so proud of the wonderful Meghan and Catherine as well. She'd want to embrace them and say, 'You're doing well.'"

And anyone in Meghan and Kate's situation (everyone talks about how Meghan is rubbing Kate the wrong way, but no one ever notes how uncomfortable Kate may feel about having to share these viperous headlines), or even William and Harry's for that matter, could stand to remember Fergie's take on what her and Diana's relationship was actually like, regardless of how it was framed.

"In any sibling relationship," the Duchess of York wrote, "there are ups and downs and peaks and troughs, but we were always steadfast in our friendship. We never let the sun go down on too many heated discussions. Our bond was never broken."