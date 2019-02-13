RETURNS
FEB. 21, 8PM

Watch Tyler Henry Make Contact With Sofía Vergara's Late Aunt on Hollywood Medium

  • By
    &

by Emily Mae Czachor | Wed., Feb. 13, 2019 1:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

How's that for a family reunion? 

In this clip from the upcoming season premiere of Hollywood Medium, Tyler Henry sits down with Sofia Vergara for the first time. And it sounds like they're in good company.

"So I have more than one person coming through," Tyler tells her once their session has begun. The 23-year-old clairvoyant scribbles in his notebook for a few more seconds before looking up again. "Yeah, there's two Rs," he continues. "How many R names can you think of in the family?"

The actor, for her part, looks sort of bewildered. "Two," she replies.

Who are they? As Tyler goes on to explain, the names belong to a pair of Sofia's family members: An older woman with a "motherly" vibe about her and a younger man who died suddenly.

Watching from behind the scenes, Sofía's niece Claudia covers her face with her hands.

"I think it's my dad with my...it's her aunt that passed away," Claudia tells the camera.

Photos

Tyler Henry's Celebrity Clients

And it isn't long before Sofía comes to the same conclusion.

"Do you know of any women in the family who would have dealt with any issues involving leg swelling or fluid retention? It would have to be identifiable feature in a person," Tyler says, adding that this particular person has always been one of Sofía's biggest cheerleaders. 

His insights strike a chord with Sofía, who explains that her mom's sister died five months earlier due to fluid retention issues following a knee replacement surgery.

"I wasn't looking to make a connection with her, but it would be very like my aunt to be presenting herself and be very pushy," Sofía laughed, before praising her experience with Tyler. "Unless they're in our close family, nobody could have known the cause of her death."

Hear more about Sofía's relationship with her aunt in the clip above! 

Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry returns Thursday, Feb. 21 at 8 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Hollywood Medium , E! Shows , Tyler Henry , Sofia Vergara , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Christie Brinkley

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Dating #NoFilter 111

Dating #NoFilter's OMG Moments!

Dating #NoFilter 101

Dating #NoFilter: Couples Scorecard

Busy Philipps, Busy Tonight, Michelle Williams

Busy Tonight's Celebrity Guests

Best Picture Tournament Elite 8, Gladiator, The Godfather, Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, Silence of the Lambs

Best Picture Tournament: Vote for Which of the Elite 8 Oscar-Winning Movies You Think Is Best

Parks and Recreation

Gal Pals Unite! Which Iconic TV Girl Squad Would You Spend Galentine's Day With?

Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling, BAFTA Tea Party

La La Land Is Coming to E! Celebrate With All the Times Ryan Gosling & Emma Stone Have Gushed Over Each Other

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.