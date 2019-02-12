Lena Headey is not interested in your makeup demands.

The Game of Thrones actress took to Instagram on Tuesday, sharing a screenshot of a comment from someone urging her to wear makeup on camera.

"Don't record yourself without makeup again please," the person wrote, seemingly in reference to a recent video the star posted of herself promoting her upcoming film, Fighting with My Family.

Well, the Golden Globe nominee did not mince words with her public response.

"I shall continue to not wear make up," she captioned the screenshot. "Go f--k your self."