Katy Perry Apologizes for Shoes Resembling Blackface

Tue., Feb. 12, 2019

Katy Perry has issued a statement in response to the controversy over designs in her shoe collection resembling blackface.

The 34-year-old singer has come under fire in recent days for her Rue Face Slip-On Loafers and The Ora Face Block Heel, which were available in both black and beige. The designs both featured eyes, a nose and lips on them.

Over the weekend, the designs went viral, with many social media users posting that the shoes resemble blackface.

Amid the shoe controversy, Perry and Global Brands Group, her brand management company, have issued an apology and the shoes have been removed from Perry's collection website.

"The Rue and The Ora were part of a collection that was released last summer in 9 different colorways (black, blue, gold, graphite, lead, nude, pink, red, silver) and envisioned as a nod to modern art and surrealism," Perry and Global tell E! News in a statement. "I was saddened when it was brought to my attention that it was being compared to painful images reminiscent of blackface. Our intention was never to inflict any pain. We have immediately removed them from katyperrycollections.com."

"Katy Perry's vision, eye for detail and cheeky spirit give her footwear collection a distinct personality," the Katy Perry Collections website states. "Inspired by Katy's travels, humor and extraordinary imagination, the footwear reflect her whimsical approach towards life. Designed 100% by Katy Perry."

