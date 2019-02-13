BRAND NEW
SUNDAY 9PM

See Nikki Bella's Reaction When Brie Flakes on Her at the Last Minute

  • By
    &

by Emily Mae Czachor | Wed., Feb. 13, 2019 7:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Parenting is a full-time job, and Brie Bellais definitely putting in the hours! 

In this clip from Sunday's new Total Bellas, Brie confronts her twin sis and business partner with some last-minute bad news. Unfortunately, Nikki Belladoesn't take it very well.

"You can't get mad," says Brie at the clip's start, but Nikki begs to differ.

"Just so you know, any time you start a conversation like that means the person's gonna get mad," she deadpans.

"OK, so you might get mad," Brie replies. "But I'm not going to be able to make it to Philadelphia Comic Con."

Brie goes on to explain that she needs to stay home to take care of Birdie Danielson, her 1-year-old daughter with Daniel Bryan, since they agreed "one parent has to be with Birdie" at all times.

Photos

Brie Bella & Baby Birdie's Cutest Pics

Nikki doesn't take issue with her twin's mom-related responsibilities, but rather her lack of notice.

"You're telling me the day before the event?" she asks Brie, before reminding her that this situation isn't really the first of its kind. "Kirby Con I had to take a red eye and go straight and speak without you. And now it's just happening again."

"I said 'yes' to this appearance months ago before I knew I was making a comeback," Brie counters. "We said 'yes' to a bunch [of appearances], a bunch got added, and everyone's forgetting that I'm a mom."

See the twins' tense conversation play out in the clip above!

Watch a brand new episode of Total Bellas Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Total Bellas , E! Shows , Nikki Bella , Brie Bella , Daniel Bryan , Wrestling , WWE , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Christie Brinkley

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Dating #NoFilter 111

Dating #NoFilter's OMG Moments!

Dating #NoFilter 101

Dating #NoFilter: Couples Scorecard

Sofia Vergara Hollywood Medium 401

Watch Tyler Henry Make Contact With Sofía Vergara's Late Aunt on Hollywood Medium

Busy Philipps, Busy Tonight, Michelle Williams

Busy Tonight's Celebrity Guests

Best Picture Tournament Elite 8, Gladiator, The Godfather, Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, Silence of the Lambs

Best Picture Tournament: Vote for Which of the Elite 8 Oscar-Winning Movies You Think Is Best

Parks and Recreation

Gal Pals Unite! Which Iconic TV Girl Squad Would You Spend Galentine's Day With?

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.