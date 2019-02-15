Here Are the Bags and Shoes We'll All Want Next Season

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Feb. 15, 2019 3:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Brandon Maxwell, Bag, New York Fashion Week 2019

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

When it comes to fashion, it's not only about the clothes. 

Any style star understands the importance of a pair of shoes and bag in completing an outfit. As fashion month remains in full swing, designers have not only sent dazzling garments down runways around the world, but also layered their looks with crucial finishing touches: a bag and pair of shoes. 

From vibrant blue buckle bags to slouchy comfy clutches, leopard print to heart-shaped, there has been a purse fit for every need and vibe. 

The same can be said of the shoes being worn down the runways, ranging from open-toed and strappy to tall and patterned. 

Photos

All the Bags and Shoes You'll Want From Fashion Week Fall 2019

Plus, there was no shortage of playfulness. Over at Brandon Maxwell, a model toted a clear case equipped with two plate and silverware sets—because you never know when an impromptu picnic is in store. Models' toes were covered in sparkling boots over at Christian Dior while a bubblegum pink tote at Louis Vuitton gave the runway an electric punch. 

If there's any takeaway from the bags and shoes this fashion season, it's that fun is the best accessory of all. 

See for yourself in E!'s gallery above. Now, just try not to spend all of your savings at once! 

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Fashion Week , Fashion , Style Collective , Style , Shoes , Handbags , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Priyanka Chopra

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Melissa McCarthy, 2019 SAG Awards, Screen Actors Guild, Red Carpet Fashions

Melissa McCarthy's Best Looks

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus' Best Looks

Hillary Scott, Lady Antebellum, Las Vegas Residency

Hillary Scott's Outfits Bring the Glitz and Glam to Lady Antebellum's Las Vegas Residency

E-Comm, President's Day

14 Early Presidents' Day Sale Items to Buy Now

Kerry Washington, Rita Ora, Tracee Ellis Ross, Marc Jacobs show

See Every Celebrity at Fashion Week: Fall 2019

E-Comm: Shop the Winter Slip Dress Trend

Shop the Winter Slip Dress Trend

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.