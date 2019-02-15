Here Are the Bags and Shoes We'll All Want Next Season

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
When it comes to fashion, it's not only about the clothes.
Any style star understands the importance of a pair of shoes and bag in completing an outfit. As fashion month remains in full swing, designers have not only sent dazzling garments down runways around the world, but also layered their looks with crucial finishing touches: a bag and pair of shoes.
From vibrant blue buckle bags to slouchy comfy clutches, leopard print to heart-shaped, there has been a purse fit for every need and vibe.
The same can be said of the shoes being worn down the runways, ranging from open-toed and strappy to tall and patterned.
Plus, there was no shortage of playfulness. Over at Brandon Maxwell, a model toted a clear case equipped with two plate and silverware sets—because you never know when an impromptu picnic is in store. Models' toes were covered in sparkling boots over at Christian Dior while a bubblegum pink tote at Louis Vuitton gave the runway an electric punch.
If there's any takeaway from the bags and shoes this fashion season, it's that fun is the best accessory of all.
See for yourself in E!'s gallery above. Now, just try not to spend all of your savings at once!
