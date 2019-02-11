Kourtney Kardashian's Daughter Penelope Disick Gets Her First-Ever Haircut

Penelope Disickis ready for her close-up.

Kourtney Kardashian shared the cutest photo of 6-year-old Penelope with her new haircut on Monday and fans are loving the six-year-old's bold new look. She said goodbye to her long brown locks and said hello to a chic bob cut.

But it may come as a surprise to some that this is the first time the little one has gotten a haircut in her "enchanting" six-years of life.

Penelope clearly loved the new 'do since she flashed a peace sign with her hand on her hip for the sassy photos. And it seems like her entourage loves it too! Kourt's friend Larsa Pippen commented, "My baby is too trendy."

The milestone moment also came as a reminder to family and friends of how fast Penelope is growing up. "Omg she's a full grown up," Stephanie Shepherd said.

Penelope Disick's Cutest Pics!

To see how much Penelope has grown up over the years, check out the gallery below!

Penelope Disick

Instagram

Strike a Pose

"how FREAKING CUTE is she with her hair cut???!!!?" - Auntie KoKo

Penelope Disick

Instagram

My First Haircut

After six "enchanting" years on this earth, Kourtney took her daughter to get her first ever haircut

Scott Disick, Penelope Disick

Instagram

Daddy-Daughter Fun Day

"Date Day" Scott posted while enjoying a weekend outing with his only daughter.

Article continues below

Kourtney Kardashian, Penelope Disick, Miami

Instagram

Miami Fun

Penelope basks in the sun with mom Khloe Kardashian in Miami.

Penelope Disick, North West, 4th Birthday

Instagram

Besties

Penelope and cousin North West dance and sing together.

Khloe Kardashian, Penelope Disick

Instagram

KoKo Love

Penelope and Aunt Khloe Kardashian share a special moment.

Article continues below

Penelope Disick, Mermaid, 4th Birthday

Instagram

Little Mermaid

Penelope wears one of her favorite costumes, as seen in a photo mom Kourtney Kardashian posted on the child's fourth birthday.

Khloe Kardashian, North West, Penelope Disick, Mason Disick

Instagram

Mermaid Party!

P and Nori rock mermaid tails during an under-the-sea themed party.

Khloe Kardashian, Scott Disick, Penelope Disick, Birthday

Khloe Kardashian / Snapchat

Sweet Selfie

It's never too early to perfect your selfie game!

Article continues below

North West, Penelope Disick

Snapchat

Pretty Princesses

The besties make perfect Disney princesses, don't you think?

North West, Penelope Disick, Ryan Nguyen

Instagram

Royal Court

The trio looks like characters from a fantastic fairytale.

Kim Kardashian, North West, Penelope Disick

AKM-GSI/Instagram -Parent posted photo on social media

All Smiles

North and P are all smiles as they hold hands. Too cute!

Article continues below

Penelope Disick, New Year's Day

Instagram

Fierce Fashionista

Penelope is already perfecting her model pose.

Khloe Kardashian, Penelope Disick, Christmas 2015

Instagram

Christmas Cuties

P celebrates Christmas with auntie Koko.

North West, Penelope Disick, Khloe Kardashian

Instagram

Book Worms

Penelope and North get their hands on a copy of Khloe's new book.

Article continues below

Kourtney Kardashian, Penelope Disick

Instagram

Cuddle Time

The mommy-daughter duo cuddle before bed time.

Penelope Disick

Instagram

Tiny Dance

Penelope rocks a neon green tutu for dance class.

North West, Penelope Disick

Instagram

Best Friends

Could these BFFs be any cuter?!

Article continues below

Kourtney Kardashian, Penelope Disick, Birthday

Instagram

Disney Duo

Kourt and P ride a carousel during a visit to Disneyland.

Penelope Disick, Mason Disick

Instagram

Pooped Out

Kourtney shared this sweet snapshot of Penelope and Mason cuddling in bed.

North West, Penelope Disick, Mason Disick

Instagram

Three's Company

P kicks back with brother Mason and cousin North West.

Article continues below

Penelope, Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian

Instagram

Tap Dance Star

Kourtney Kardashian shared this photo of her daughter on Instagram on Feb. 11, saying, "Tap shuffle step."

Penelope Disick, Instagram

Instagram

B-Day Kisses

"Birthday princess," doting aunt Khloé Kardashian tweeted.

Penelope Disick, Instagram

Instagram

Glam Gal

"Happy Birthday my little pushka! I love u so much!!!!" Kim Kardashian wrote as the caption to this adorable pic.

Article continues below

Penelope Disick, Instagram

Instagram

Snack Time!

"happy birthday Poosh!!!" aunt Kendall Jenner captioned this pic of the doe-eyed cutie.

Penelope Disick, Nori, North West, Instagram

Instagram

Best Friends Forever

The 2-year-old tot dotes on her cousin—Kim Kardashian's daughter North West—and instantly kills us with cuteness.

Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian Instagram

Instagram

Baby on the Way!

The soon-to-be big sister clutches her pregnant mama's belly as the two bask in the sunshine.

Article continues below

Penelope Disick, Kourtney Kardashian Instagram

Instagram

Happy Easter!

Penelope carefully examines her place setting while waiting for cousin Nori and brother Mason Disick to join her at the table, which was decorated by grandma Kris Jenner.

Khloe Kardashian, Penelope Disick, Instagram

Instagram

Playtime With Auntie Khloé

What are you looking at, P?!

It gets harder and harder to keep up with the Kardashians, but with kids this cute it's worth it!

Watch the season 16 premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday, Mar. 31 at 9 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kourtney Kardashian , Penelope Disick , Celeb Kids , Hair

