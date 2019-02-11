Hulu
by Cydney Contreras | Mon., Feb. 11, 2019 4:52 PM
Hulu
Patricia Arquette and Joey King are giving true crime lovers the mini-series we have all been anxiously waiting for.
It has been over three years since Gypsy Rose Blanchard brutally murdered her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, in cold blood on June 14, 2015. Now, King and Arguette are bringing the complicated and tragic story to life on Hulu, which just released the first look at the anthology series.
In the haunting trailer, Joey and Patricia look eerily similar to the controversial mother-daughter duo, giving anyone who watches the video absolute chills. King's shaved head, baby-like voice and sickly appearance is easily one of the most captivating parts of the 30-second clip.
Likewise, Arquette plays the complex and intriguing role of the soon-to-be-deceased mother,who suffered from Munchausen Syndrome by proxy. Little else is known about the victim because, after all, Dee Dee was dead by the time the case made headlines in 2015.
Gypsy's case enthralled the country, but the new show offers true crime lovers an albeit dramatized look at what drove the then-23-year-old to kill her own mother.
At the moment, Gypsy is serving a 10-year sentence for her crimes, while her boyfriend, who was found guilty of first-degree murder, is awaiting sentencing.
King is said to be honored to play the tortured girl. "This story is very disturbing and I am honored to be able to portray it," she formerly said of the opportunity. "What a wild ride this will be on The Act."
The first two episodes for the show will debut on Hulu on March 20th.
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?