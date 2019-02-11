Some new blood will determine whether or not America's Got Talent in season 14 when Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough join the judging panel.

E! News can confirm Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel will return as judges. Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Terry Crews will serve as host for the summer 2019 season. Crews is currently hosting America's Got Talent: The Champions. Tyra Banks previously hosted the regular edition of America's Got Talent.

"One of the many secrets to the success and longevity of America's Got Talent is its fearless drive to reinvent itself," Meredith Ahr, president of Alternative and Reality Group, NBC Entertainment, said in a statement. "The next evolution of the format brings in fresh expert eyes to join Simon and Howie on the panel. Gabrielle and Julianne are two of the most aspirational women in the business, on top of being electric entertainers with talent across disciplines. I am excited to see how their knowledge, compassion and sheer joy enhance the experience for acts and viewers alike."