Fuller House Will End With At Least 1 Wedding, Maybe 3

Fuller House may be ending, but it sounds like it's going to go out with a bang.

Candace Cameron Bure and Jodie Sweetin were both on hand at the Hallmark TV Critics Association party to promote their upcoming Hallmark movies, and they also both weighed in to E! News about how the Netflix Full House revival might say goodbye next season.

"We're definitely gonna have a wedding. I don't know if we'll have one, two, or three weddings, there's gonna be a wedding," Bure told us.

"Candace and Andrea and I have all talked, and we think a triple wedding might be kind of a fun way to go out, with Jimmy and Steph, and Steve and DJ, and Kimmy and Fernando," Sweetin said. "I think that would be a nice way to tie everything up."