Richard Gere and Wife Alejandra Welcome First Child Together

Back in 2015, a friend of Silva's reportedly told Spain's ABC, "They've been together for about a year but have been very private about it. Alejandra lives between Manhattan and Madrid and Richard has already been to see her a few times."

The pal added, "They've managed to keep it hidden from the press but all their friends know."

Gere and Silva confirmed their pregnancy in September as they received a blessing from the Dalai Lama.

"Just a few moments ago... Getting blessings for our precious to come.." Silva wrote on Instagram along with a photo of the meeting. "We couldn't announce it before telling HH Dalai Lama."